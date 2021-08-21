2A breakdown: Metro Christian picked for three-peat; Beggs picked second

THE FAVORITE
METRO CHRISTIAN
Cade Gibson, Levi Korir and Malachi Penland represent huge graduation losses and coach Jared McCoy admits there is work to be done. But he also says the Patriots might have enough firepower left over to win a third straight gold ball — if they can put it all together in a crowded field of challengers. QB Kirk Francis, who passed for 2,228 yards and 29 TDs as a sophomore, will have capable receivers (Breck Nauman, JJ Shelby, Seth McCoy, Reid Roth) and Tagg Campbell takes over at running back. But the offensive line must be retooled around returning seniors Caleb Connor and Rhett Ruefer.
THE CONTENDERS
2. BEGGS
All-everything WR/DB Kendal Daniels has graduated to OSU, but coach David Tenison, who guided the Demons to a state runner-up finish in 2018 and is 34-8 over three seasons, said he likely has the best overall talent in his tenure. OSU commit CJ Brown scored 19 TDs last year and is nearing 4,000 career rushing yards. On defense, Brown and Jeremiah Olden are a dynamite safeties pair and 6-foot-6, 210-pound Maliek Bogard arrives from Okmulgee, where he had a breakout junior season. Ayden Hamilton, a sophomore, takes the reins at quarterback.
3. WASHINGTON
Kobe Scott and Luke Hendrix combined for 1,158 receiving yards and 15 TDs last year and LB Rope Scott had 14 tackles for loss, pacing Warriors to the state final for the second time in four years.
4. MARLOW
The offensive line must be rebuilt, but QB Jace Gilbert, WR/DB Will Bergner and LB Kyle Wilson return from an 11-1 team that led Metro Christian in the final minute of last year’s quarterfinals. Gilbert is also a nationally ranked kicker/punter.
5. JONES
QB Carson May, a 6-foot-5 University of Iowa commit, threw for 3,020 yards and 26 TDs last year. He’s one of 17 seniors returning from a 9-3 squad that took Washington to the wire in the third round of the playoffs.
6. CHANDLER
Casmen Hill rushed for 2,316 yards and scored 26 TDs, pacing the Lions to their best record (9-4) since the 2008 state championship team. Kaden Jones passed for 16 TDs and ran for seven and Jarin Greenfield had seven interceptions in only nine games.
7 OKLA. CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
WR/DB Collin Matteson had 14 TDs and intercepted 10 passes, leading the Saints to the 2A semifinals.
8. EUFAULA
Luke Adcock threw for 2,168 yards last season and Khelil Deere caught 52 passes for 1,110 yards. After losses to Vian and Stigler, the Ironheads won 10 straight games to reach the third round of the playoffs.
9. OKC MILLWOOD
Speedy QB Rickey Hunt rushed for 14 TDs and passed for nine as a sophomore.
10. ADAIR
Nate Ratcliff is approaching 5,000 career passing yards and has 70 TD passes, but the Warriors have big shoes to fill. Graduated standouts Garrett Long, BJ Mizulo and Holden Yoder will be hard to replace.
GAMES TO WATCH
SEPT. 3: CASCIA HALL AT 3A No. 1 HOLLAND HALL
Prep school frenemies meet for the 54th time. Next year, they’ll be Class 3A district rivals.
OCT. 8: No. 2 BEGGS at No. 1 METRO CHRISTIAN
Patriots won 42-31 in the 2019 state semifinals and eked out a 14-8 victory in Okmulgee County last year.
NOV. 5: REJOICE CHRISTIAN AT SPERRY
Could decide a home playoff berth — or more. Sperry QB Carson Hendrix accounted for 25 TDs last season.
PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25
CJ Brown, Beggs, RB/DB, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Kirk Francis, Metro Christian, QB, 6-1, 177, Jr.
Carson May, Jones, QB, 6-5, 220, Sr.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
TRITON CHANDLER
Victory Christian, QB, 6-2, 190, Sr.
Accounted for 3,559 yards and 37 TDs last year, fueling Conquerors’ drive to the third round of the playoffs.
FLYNN SAGE
Cascia Hall, ILB, 6-3. 225, Sr.
Leader of the “Blue Swarm” defense for the Commandos, who seek to extend the state’s longest run of playoff appearances to 35.
CHANCE WILSON
Rejoice Christian, QB, 6-2½, 185, Jr.
Accounted for 26 TDs in the Eagles’ first year at the Class 2A level. Also helped lead the school’s state track champs.