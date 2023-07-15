Vote now: Here are the top-10 linebackers for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position. Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer. You voted: Jett Calmus, Jenks Teyton `Tot’ Chandler, Victory Christian Keyton Cole, Wagoner Sterling Condry. Broken Arrow Jack Keith, Collinsville Sam McCormick, Bixby Cord Nolan, Bixby Hank Puckett, Bixby Corley Wagner, Metro Christian Noah Willson, Pawhuska Vote View Results Back

1. Teyton "Tot" Chandler

Victory Christian, 6-1, 195, Sr.

Recorded 207 tackles, including 107 solos last season to help the Conquerors reach the 2A semifinals. Has career totals of 512 tackles with 300 solos. The only returnee from last summer's rankings. Offered by Colorado.

2. Hank Puckett

Bixby, 5-11, 200, Sr.

An All-World first-team selection last year as he had 128 tackles, including 15 for losses, for the 6AI champion Spartans. Recorded 11 tackles against Owasso in the opener and the title game.

3. Sam McCormick

Bixby, 5-11, 200, Sr.

In 2022, had a game-changing pick-6 in the opener against Owasso. For the season, had 35 tackles, four fumble recoveries and nine QB hurries. On offense, he scored on four of his six receptions. Has several major college offers.

4. Sterling Condry

Broken Arrow, 6-3, 225, Sr.

In 2022, had 81 tackles with seven for losses. Scored on interception and fumble returns. Recruited by Army, Air Force.

5. Cord Nolan

Bixby, 6-1, 190, So.

In limited action as a freshman, had 17 tackles with 10 QB hurries and two sacks. On offense, caught six passes for 173 yards and a TD on a fake punt in the state title game.

6. Jack Keith

Collinsville, 6-1 240, Sr.

In addition to being a defensive standout, he had 41 carries for 280 yards, five receptions for 98 yards and seven TDs overall last season. Cardinals coach Kevin Jones said "Jack's a beast, probably the strongest kid on our team."

7. Corley Wagner

Metro Christian, 5-11, 209, Sr.

Had 73 tackles with 13 for losses for the 3A runner-up Patriots last year. Also recorded two sacks and two fumble recoveries. Gained 90 yards on 20 carries and could have a breakout season this year at running back.

8. Keyton Cole

Wagoner, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Posted a team-high 117 tackles last season for the 4A champion Bulldogs. Also had four fumble recoverioes, three sacks and a defensive TD.

9. Noah Wilson

Pawhuska, 6-4, 240, Sr.

Recorded 107 tackles last season. Caught 15 passes for 140 yards and a TD. Has major college potential as a linebacker, tight end or offensive lineman.

10. Jett Calmus

Jenks, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Was off to a great start with 22 tackles and three QB hurries in 2022 before suffering a season-ending leg injury (broken ankle, fibula; torn foot ligament) late in the second game against Owasso.

