Here's a look at the best football players in the state of Oklahoma. Meet the first team below and also see who made the second team and who was named to the honorable mention list.
First team offense
TYKIE ANDREWS
WR • Sr. • Enid • HT: 6-0 • WT: 185
The year: Set school records with 130 receptions for 1,557 yards and 17 touchdowns to help the Plainsmen (6-6) post their best record since 2010 and achieve their first playoff win since 2006. Had two TD catches in each of the first four games. Set the tone for his record season with nine catches for 160 yards against 6AII semifinalist Muskogee in the opener.
College: OSU
JONATHAN ASHFORD
OL • Sr. • Edmond Santa Fe • HT: 6-5 • WT: 310
The year: A four-year starter, the left tackle is a World All-State selection for the second year in a row after being a second-team selection as a sophomore. Santa Fe coach Kyle White said, "Jon is a great young man that plays offensive line the way it supposed to be played, physically and violently. Jon takes great pride in being an offensive lineman and it shows up every week on the field through his play. Jon is a great teammate and leader."
College: Air Force
EMMANUEL CRAWFORD
RB • Sr. • Grove • HT: 5-10 • WT: 170
The year: Rushed for 2,304 yards and 36 TDs to help the 5A Ridgerunners (12-1) reach the semifinals for the first time since 2008. Also caught 19 passes for 546 yards and seven TDs, and scored on a punt return. Had 294 rushing yards and six TDs in a 70-28 playoff win over Sapulpa. Rushed for 345 yards and four TDs at Collinsville. Career: 6,777 rushing yards, 110 TDs.
College: Arkansas
KIRK FRANCIS
QB • Sr. • Metro Christian • HT: 6-2 • WT: 182
The year: Completed 285-of-408 passes for 4,384 yards and 58 TDs. Set a state postseason record with 626 yards on 37-of-62 passes with five TDs in a 72-56 loss to Heritage Hall in the 3A final. In the semifinals, was 21-of-24 as he passed for for 405 yards and five TDs against Lincoln Christian. Against 4A semifinalist Poteau, passed for 368 yards as he led a rally from 10 down in the final 2:47 for a 35-31 win. Career passing: 9,608 yards, 115 TDs.
College: Tulsa
LUKE HASZ
TE • Sr. • Bixby • HT: 6-3 • WT: 235
The year: Had 38 receptions for 672 yards and 11 TDs for the 6AI state champion Spartans. In the title game, had three catches for 75 yards and two TDs against Owasso. Caught eight passes for 103 yards and a TD against Jenks in the semifinals. Also a dominating blocker. Scored three TDs against Sand Springs, including on two of his three catches plus a 17-yard touchdown run. Played in the Under Armour Next All-America Game.
College: Arkansas
DJ MCKINNEY
RB • Sr. • Union • HT: 5-9 • WT: 165
The year: Carried 162 times for 1,378 yards and 21 TDs in his lone season with the 11-1 Redhawks after moving from Booker T. Washington. Also caught 25 passes for 239 yards and three TDs. Had 19 rushes for 177 yards and four TDs in a 53-21 win at Mustang. Rushed for 191 yards and four TDs in a 42-28 victory at Norman. Produced 197 total yards and had a TD reception in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl win against Jenks.
College: Sam Houston State
JAMISON MEJIA
OL • Sr. • Broken Arrow • HT: 6-5 • WT: 270
The year: The left tackle didn't allow a sack and had 88 pancakes in 12 games. Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship: "Jamison went from being a long and lanky kid, to developing into a huge, physical offensive lineman. He is an intelligent, high character, hard-working, violent, coachable, and dependable leader, football player, and young man."
College: OSU
BENNETT RINGLEB
OL • Sr. • Union • HT: 6-5 • WT: 280
The year: The left tackle helped pave the way for DJ McKinney's big season and power the Redhawks' offense that averaged 48.5 points. Union coach Kirk Fridrich said, "Bennett has progressed as well as anyone in our program. 3 year starter that has fought back from injuries to have an outstanding senior season. Athletically he is very gifted with size and ability to play offensive line for a long time."
College: Tulsa
NOAH ROBERTS
RB • Sr. • Stillwater • HT: 5-8 • WT: 150
The year: Carried 257 times for 1,888 yards and 28 TDs without a fumble. Scored four TDs each against Yukon and Putnam West. Rushed for 190 yards and two TDs against Arkansas. Had 231 rushing yards and two TDs against Tahlequah. Had 23 eushes for 198 yards in a win over Choctaw in the 6AOO state final. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said, "We just couldn't have asked for any more from him."
College: Uncommitted
JAKOBE SANDERS
OL • Sr. • Stillwater • HT: 6-3 • WT: 305
The year: The center helped Noah Roberts rush for 1,888 yards and the 6AII Pioneers win their first state title since 1967. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard on Sanders: "A dominant football player, physically dominant. Everywhere I go, al the coaches meetings we do, everybody talks about how physically dominant he was. When you can move people physically the way Jakobe and some of our other guys did, it's really helpful."
College: OSU
KADEN STANTON
OL • Sr. • Beggs • HT: 6-6 • WT: 315
The year: Helped Red Martel rush for nearly 2,000 yards. Beggs coach David Tenison said about the four-year starter, "Kaden is a very athletic big man. His athleticism is one of his greatest attributes as he has great quickness and speed for a 6-6, 315-pound young man." Was named to the Maxpreps.com All-America second team (small schools).
College: New Mexico State
First team defense
RIVER FAULKNER
LB • Sr. • Heritage Hall • HT: 5-10 • WT: 202
The year: The 3A champion Chargers' MVP. Had 64 tackles with eight sacks and three takeaways in nine games. On offense, had 139 carries for 1,232 yards and 25 TDs. Caught 10 passes for 136 yards and a TD, and tossed a 28-yard TD pass. In the state title game, had 27 tackles for 222 yards and five YDs against Metro Christian. Career totals: 3,040 rushing yards, 58 TDs, 212 tackles.
College: Uncommitted
JAEDON FOREMAN
DL • Sr. • Del City • HT: 6-4 • WT: 260
The year: Recorded 72 tackles with 11 sacks and 11 others for losses to help the Eagles post a 9-3 record and reach the 5A semifinals. As a tight end, had eight catches for 99 yards. Caught a 20-yard TD pass in a 38-34 win over 6AII riunner-up Choctaw in the season opener. Had seven tackles in each of his two playoff games. Career stats: 177 tackles, 28 sacks.
College: OSU
JACOBE JOHNSON
DB • Sr. • Mustang • HT: 6-3 • WT: 185
The year: A shutdown cornerback, he had 41 tackles and one interception. As a receiver, had 43 catches for 1,106 yards and 16 TDs. Caught two TD passes, including a 90-yarder, against Jenks in the 6AI quarterfinals. Scored three TDs and forced a fumble in a win over Yukon. During the past two seasons, he had 84 receptions for 2,197 yards and 28 TDs.
College: OU
CALE FUGATE
DB • Sr. • Bixby • HT: 5-11 • WT: 180
The year: Intercepted four passes, scoring on two of those, in the first half of a win over Moore. Had 12 tackles and also caught two TDs on offense in that game. Came up with a key interception in the 6AI semifinals against Jenks. Recorded 66 tackles, including 10 against Owasso in the 6AI final and eight in the opener. Caught 36 passes for 680 yards and 12 touchdowns. Had a 29-yard TD pass in the title game.
College: OU
BAI JOBE
DL • Sr. • Community Christian • HT: 6-3 • WT: 225
The year: Had 80 tackles with 24 losses and 14 sacks to lead the 7-5 Royals into the 2A playoffs' second round. Also was used as a receiver and kick returner. Participated in the 2023 All-American Bowl on in San Antonio. Moved from Senegal to the United States as an exchange student in eighth grade and started playing football as a sophomore in 2020.
College: Michigan State
TYLER RICH
DL • Sr. • Owasso • HT: 6-3 • WT: 285
The year: Had 66 tackles with 24 for losses and six sacks as he helped the Rams reach the 6AI state title game. Recorded 13 tackles with a sack and two quarterback hurries in a 13-7 win over Edmond Santa Fe on Oct. 28. Produced 10 tackles in a 14-7 loss to Jenks on Sept. 2. In his career, he had 121 tackles with 36 TFLs and 10 sacks.
College: Tulsa
DEVIN ROBINSON
DB • Sr. • Union • HT: 6-0 • WT: 180
The year: Recorded 72 tackles with four interceptions to help Union reach the 6AI semifinals. Was a standout in a 38-3 victory over Jenks in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl with two interceptions. In a pivotal sequence early in the third quarter, he had a key tackle for loss on Jenks standout Jalyn Stanford, then blocked a 23-yard field goal. Later in the third, he scored on a 32-yard interception return. Also had a 72-yard Pick-6 against Edmond Santa Fe.
College: Tulsa
GABE RODRIGUEZ
DB • Sr. • Wagoner • HT: 5-9 • WT: 170
The year: For a defense that allowed only 50 points in the last eight games, had 85 tackles and three interceptions with a pick-6. On offense, scored 18 TDs as he had 63 receptions for 690 yards and 137 carries for 775 yards. His 18-yard run set up the walk-off winning field goal in the 4A final. Had 212 total yards with two TDs and intercepted a pass in a 31-0 playoff win over Ada. Set the tone when with a 71-yard TD return on the opening kickoff.
College: OSU
REESE ROLLER
LB • Sr. • Verdigris • HT: 6-0 • WT: 210
The year: Produced 95 tackles, including 35 for losses, with 19 sacks to help the Cardinals reach the 3A semifinals for the third time in four years. Also forced four fumbles. On offense, had 36 carries for 180 yards and eight TDs before being shifted to blocking back. Had 18 tackles with sacks in a shutout over Cascia Hall. Completed both his passes for touchdowns. In his career, he had 322 tackles with 123 for losses and 62 sacks.
College: UCO
JALYN STANFORD
DB • Sr. • Jenks • HT: 5-10 • WT: 185
The year: At safety, recorded 114 tackles with six takeaways to help the Trojans reach the 6AI semifinals. Produced 923 rushing-receiving yards with seven TDs and also passed for a TD. Had a 4-yard TD run and a key interception in a 38-35 victory that ended Bixby's 58-game winning streak. In a 49-41 win over Moore, rushed for 221 yards and four TDs on 15 carries, and had an interception.
College: Houston
JAXON WOODS
DB • Jr. • Hominy • HT: 5-10 • WT: 170
The year: Led the Bucks to a 12-1 record and Class A semifinal berth. On defense, had 75 tackles and eight interceptions with three touchdowns. At quarterback, accounted for 4,071 yards and 55 TDs. Completed 141-of-207 passes for 2,146 yards and 22 TDs. As a rusher, had 1,925 yards and 33 TDs. Also scored on five punt returns. Accounted for 408 yards and five TDs in a 56-6 playoff win over Quapaw. Has accounted for 108 career TDs.
College: Uncommitted
First team special teams/all-purpose
PARKER STEPHENS
K • Sr. • Coweta • HT: 6-1 • WT: 175
The year: Made 8-of-9 field goals, including a 38-yarder with 1:28 left that defeated 4A champion Wagoner 9-7. His longest field goal was 44 yards. Converted 44-of-45 extra points as he helped the Tigers win a district title. Kicked two field goals against Sapulpa. In his career, he was 80-of-81 on PATs and 12-of-13 on field goas.
College: Uncommitted
CAMDEN CROOKS
KR • Sr. • Cushing • HT: 6-0 • WT: 190
The year: Averaged 31.1 yards on 14 punt returns with five TDs. Also scored on a kickoff return. Caught 73 passes for 1,592 yards and 23 touchdowns to help the Tigers post a 13-1 record and reach the Class 4A state title game. Also made an impact on defense with 67 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Career totals of 282 catches for 4,947 yards and 63 TDs. On defense, he has 293 career tackles scored on four of his 16 interceptions.
College: Tulsa
CONNOR KIRBY
AP • Sr. • Bixby • HT: 6-1 • WT: 190
The year: Accounted for 2,974 yards and 46 TDs. Completed 135-of-184 passes for 1,925 yards and 30 TDs to lead the Spartans to a 13-1 record. Had 137 carries for 1,023 yards and 16 TDs. Also caught two passes for 26 yards. Led the 69-6 win over Owasso in the 6AI state final as he accounted for 315 yards and six TDs. Against Enid, completed 16-of-17 passes for 245 yards and five TDs. Saw limited action at linebacker and recorded 10 tackles.
College: UCO
XAVIER ROBINSON
AP • Jr. • Carl Albert • HT: 6-2 • WT: 225
The year: His performance in the 5A state title game well illustrated his season as the all-purpose selection excelled in many ways to lead the Titans to the gold ball. Rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns, caught a TD and passed for another. For the season, had 276 carries for 2,584 yards, completed 3-of-3 passes, caught 10 passes, scored on a kickoff return and had 41 TDs overall.
College: Uncommitted
Coach of the year
TUCKER BARNARD
Stillwater
Led the Class 6AII Pioneers to a 13-0 record and their first state title since 1967. Has a 107-43 record in 12 seasons at Stillwater after being a defensive coordinator for seven years at Shiloh Christian, which won Arkansas state titles in four of his last five years there. During the last five years, Stillwater is 56-6. Also guided the Pioneers to runner-up finishes in 2018 and '19. Barnard is a 1993 graduate of Woodland High School and a '98 graduate of Oklahoma State. Barnard said about 2022: "It was so much fun, the kids just put in so much time and effort over the course of the season and really through their career to put them in this position. It was a great year, a lot of hard-fought games."
Second team offense
Pos.: Player, School, class, Ht., Wt.
QB: Steele Wasel, Choctaw;Sr., 6-3, 215
RB: Casmen Hill, Chandler, Sr., 5-11, 180
RB: Eric Virgil, Hilldale, Sr., 5-9, 187
RB: John Washington, Lincoln Chr., Sr., 5-9, 185
WR: Micah Tease, B.T. Washington;Sr., 6-1, 190
WR: Kanijal Thomas, Del City, Sr., 6-1, 175
OL: Evan Keefe, Hilldale, Sr., 6-3, 265
OL: Jacob Lail, Bixby, Sr., 6-2, 260
OL: Will Morris, Ed. Memorial, Sr., 6-4, 265
OL: Jax Rumsey, Moore, Sr., 6-4, 310
OL: Harrison Utley, Norman North, Jr., 6-4, 295
Second team defense
DL: Taje McCoy, Putnam City, Sr., 6-3, 230
DL: De’Marion Thomas, Union, Sr., 6-4, 315
DL: Roman Garcia, Wagoner, Sr., 6-3, 245
LB: Cooper Crissup, Jenks, Sr., 5-10, 185
LB: Hank Puckett, Bixby, Jr., 5-11, 195
LB: Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow, Sr., 6-0, 215
DB: Chaz Bradley, McAlester, Sr., 5-10, 180
DB: Ta'Shawn James, Carl Albert, Sr., 6-1, 190
DB: Erik McCarty, McAlester, Sr., 6-3, 190
DB: Morgan Pearson, Plainview, Sr., 6-3, 215
DB: Orie Walker, Heritage Hall, Sr., 6-3, 192
Second team special teams/All-purpose
K: Corbin Grant, Stillwater, Sr., 5-8, 180
P: Gage Gundy, Stillwater, Sr., 6-3, 205
AP: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Chr., Sr., 6-3, 190
KR: Mason Ford, Coweta, Sr., 5-9, 170
Honorable mention
Quarterbacks
Grady Adamson, Deer Creek; Luke Adcock, Eufaula; Andy Bass, Heritage Hall; Brady Benham, Sperry; Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing; Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington; Tyrel Cloud, Wesleyan Christian; Noah Cooper, Gore; Clayton Creasey, Jones; Karson Daniel, Ringling; Reed DeQuaise, MWC Carl Albert; Todd Drummond, Pawhuska; Braxton Etheridge, Claremore; Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee; Paul Glasscock, Vinita; Dkalen Godwin, Del City; Colton Howard, Sapulpa; Justin Humphrey, Pauls Valley; Owen Jones, Broken Arrow; DeAngelo Irvin, Midwest City; Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall; Caden Lesnau, McAlester; Kaden Manuel, Seiling; Tias McClarty, Norman; Luke Milligan, Lincoln Christian; Ike Owens, Jenks; Luke Parish, Edison; John Mark Roller, Regent Prep; Kaden Rush, Collinsville; Tristen Russell, Mustang; Jamond Silas, Central; Kamden Sixkiller, Norman North; Na'Kylan Starks, Coweta; Seneca Steele, Kansas; Cal Swanson, Ardmore; Carson Trimble, Grove; Steele Wasel, Choctaw; Dylan White, Verdigris; Mason Willingham, Owasso; Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian; Gabe Winfield, Colcord; Denver Wolfe, Moore; Jaxon Worley, Kiefer.
Running backs
John Allred, Bethel; Kaden Barron, Ringling; Jason Batise, Seminole; Judah Byrams, Victory Christian; Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian; Jaiden Carroll, Jenks; Dax Collins, Poteau; Trenden Collins, Muldrow; Gunner Dozier, Gore; Prince Dweh, Tipton; Logan Hattaway, Claremore Sequoyah; Rickey Hunt Jr., Millwood; Cameron Jackson, Tonkawa; Kayden Jones, Broken Arrow; Nate Jones, Broken Arrow; Noah Jones, Cushing; Ajay Lynch, Meeker; Red Martel, Beggs; Chapman McKown, Norman North; Mason Mittsach, Verdigris; Ma'lek Murphy, Chickashal Brayden Nelson, Glenpool; Caden Parnell, Verdigris; La'Trell Ray, Choctaw; Luke Rauh, Enid; Tyrel Richardson, Pawhuska; Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall; Cole Scott, Washington; Blake Stewart, Plainview; Colton Sutton, Skiatook.
Wide receivers/Tight ends
Tyron Amacker, Lawton; Jayden Bell, Muskogee; Karson Bickel, Claremore Sequoyah; Jino Boyd, Union; Cason Cabbiness, Norman North; Brayden Clark, Moore; Mario Darrington, Metro Christian; Cam Dooley, Lincoln Christian; Mason Ford, Coweta; Elijah Green, Bethel; Hagen Hacker, Grove; Hudson Henslick, Collinsville; Anthony Hills, Owasso; Seth Kruse, Lincoln Christian; Brady Matheson, Cushing; Kade Matthews, Broken Arrow; Alex Morgan, Skiatook; Tre Morrow, Sapulpa; Breck Nauman, Metro Christian; Traven Richardson, Pawhuska; Corey Rowland, Edison; Brody Rutledge, Sand Springs; Carter Smith, Regent Prep; Micah Tease, B.T. Washington; Grayson Tempest, Union; J'Kharri Thomas, Owasso; Ty Walls, Jenks; Elias Warren, Kansas; Tanner Wolfe, Edmond Memorial; Lane Yaunt, Cushing.
Linemen
Edriece Anderson, Rogers; Hudson Ball, Jenks; Fernando Botello, Hale; Trycten Boyer, Ponca City; Wyatt Branscum, Hilldale; Caleb Bruce,, Washington; Stetson Bunyard, Stroud; Eli Burke, Berryhill; Dalton Close, Rejoice Christian; CJ Compton, Bethel; Servhant Counsellor, Rogers; Scott Cox, Grove; Damarie Davis, Berryhill; Ronnie Doddles, Southmoore; Garrett Douthit, Gore; Gabe Dozier, Gore; Cooper Edwards, Grove; Carson Flanary, Coweta; Elijah Garcia, Mustang; Peyton Gaylord, Davenport; Maddox Gilkey, Union/Jenks; Yale Gray, Verdigris; Jedidiah Hampton, Jay; Kason Hatley, Bixby; Austin Hieger, Bishop Kelley; Brandon Hobbs, Bixby; Richard Jackson, Choctaw; ;Jayden Jones, Westmoore; Kaden Jones, Mustang; Merric Judd, Timberlake; Garrett Keith, Plainview; Wrigley Kennedy, Kingfisher; Kaleak Knighten, Midwest City; Rylan Lerma, Mustang; Tryce Lewis, McLoud; Mikah McBride, Ponca City; Evan McClure, Bixby; Hayden Milner, Washington; Hunter Mulanax, Minco; Danny Okoye, NOAH; Avrey Payne, Marlow; Jeremy Pendergraft, Kiefer; Isaac Penland, Metro Christian; Deacon Peterson, Coweta; Vincent Peters, Cascia Hall; Dawson Pickens, Lone Grove; Collin Schrader, Oologah; Elias Sherman, B.T. Washington; Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner; Vincent Shivers, McGuinness; Garrett Shumway, McAlester; Rayvon Swindall, Del City; De'Marion Thomas, Union; Logan Trevino, Elk City; Marieon Wade, Norman; Milton White, Jenks; Russell Zolicoffer, Mustang.
Linebackers
Rayden Agee, Ponca City; Bryce Ashlock, Union; Brayden Barber, Kiefer; Jaxon Bobbitt, Mustang; Christian Brumley, Broken Bow; Jesse Cagle, Claremore; Brayden Casey, Grove; Kale Charboneau, Wagoner; Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall; Hudson Conrad, Mustang; Cooper Cookson, Heritage Hall; Jackson Duke, Gore; Zach Fetrow, Heritage Hall; Eric Fields, Ardmore; Chris Fitzpatrick, Edmond Santa Fe; Braeden Foster, Owasso; Tripp Fuller, Verdigris; Landon Hirzel, Guthrie; Austin Houk, Fairview; Braylen Irvin-Fisher, Union; Parker Jenney, Holland Hall; Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian; Kunta Jordan, Owasso; Noah Loyd, Coweta; Lawson Lynch, Hooker; Cameran Mackey, Sapulpa; Luke Maledon, Coweta; Drache Marveggio, Verdigris; Riley Matheson, Cushing; Tango McCauley, Del City; Austin Melson, Bethel; Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow; Jake Moore, Mannford; Auztin Newell, Broken Arrow; Xavier Perdue, Hominy; Dayne Perryman, Gore; John Reed, Pawhuska; Traelyn Richardson. Midwest City; Jersey Robb, Bixby; Gabe Roland, Ponca City; Chase Tindell, Hominy; Brandon Tolbert, Muskogee; Jake Tucker, Tuttle; Zac Tyson, Stillwater; Austin Vincent; Norman North; Aiden Walker, B.T. Washington; Jayce Ward, Cascia Hall; Silas Ward, Crossings Christian; Eyan Williams, Colcord; Ransom Williams, Vinita; Kaleb Young, Holland Hall.
Defensive backs
Teddy Amorosi, Deer Creek; Cayden Andersen, Ponca City; Liam Burton, Heritage Hall; Isaac Covington, Union; Liam Edwards, Gore; Waleed Gaines Jr., Mustang; Ryan Grayson, Beggs; Jaxson Grimes, Metro Christian; Grant Harmon, Ponca City; Dylan Hasz, Bixby; Taylor Heim, Bethany; Markell Johnson, Edmond Memorial; Desean Mays, Vian; Dale Miller, Deer Creek; Dax Noles, Norman; Mason Pace, Norman North; Toby Parker, Elgin; Morgan Pearson, Plainview; Trevor Price, Mustang; Garhett Reese, Stillwater; Bryce Revard, Rejoice Christian; Jakeb Snyder, Bixby; Sam Stone, Jenks; Tyson Williams, Bixby.
Kickers/Punters
David Arriaga, Stratford; John Michael Crooks, Oklahoma Christian School; Chase Everett, Owasso; Ryder Goodwin, Bristow; Levi Hoffman, Bixby; Aiden Horner, Berryhill; Jace Mills, Luther; Ethan Muehlenweg, Wagoner; Maverick Price, Rejoice Christian; Andrew Pursell, Jenks; Cameron Sarey, Union.
Previous winners
Players of the Year
2021: Braylin Presley, Bixby
2020: Braylin Presley, Bixby
2019: Brennan Presley, Bixby
2018: Noah Cortes, Broken Arrow
2017: Jason Taylor II, MWC Carl Albert
2016: Malcolm Rodriguez, Wagoner
2015: Dillon Stoner, Jenks
2014: Mason Fine, Locust Grove
2013: Steven Parker, Jenks
2012: Trey’Vonne Barr’e, Jenks
2011: Kevin Peterson, Wagoner
2010: Derrick Alexander Jr., B.T. Washington
2009: Demarco Cobbs, Central
2008: Michael Doctor, B.T. Washington
2007: Mark Ginther, Jenks
2006: Tanner Shuck, Jenks
2005: Dominique Franks, Union
2004: Felix Jones, B.T. Washington
2003: Zach Snider, Union
2002: Courtney Tennial, Glenpool
2001: Garrett Mills, Jenks
2000: Kejuan Jones, Jenks
1999: Brian Odom, Ada
1998: Josh Blankenship, Union; and Ben Bowling, Jenks
1997: Matt Holliday, Stillwater; and Rocky Calmus, Jenks
1996: Jarrod Reese, Seminole; and Cory Callens, Jenks
1995: Justin Matthews, OKC Marshall
1994: Justin Fuente, Union
1993: Travis Hartfield, Watonga
1992: James Allen, Wynnewood
1991: Brad Woodard, Dewey
1990: Rafael Denson, Ardmore
1989: Cale Gundy, Midwest City
1988: Aaron Goins, Owasso; and Dewell Brewer, Lawton
1987: Dewell Brewer, Lawton
1986: Glen Bell, Muskogee; and Ben Morrison, McLain
1985: Mike Gundy, Midwest City
1984: Melvin Gilliam, B.T. Washington
1983: Lydell Carr, Enid
1982: David Vickers, Hale
1981: Craig Vosburgh and Kevin Andrews, Bishop Kelley
1980: Bobby Wright, Vian; and Craig Benson, Sallisaw
1979: Ricky Bryan, Coweta; and Kenny Kinnard, Claremore
1978: Reuben Jones, McLain
1977: Bobby Grayson, Beggs
1976: Arthur Crosby, Fairfax
1975: Bruce Taton, Hale; and J.C. Watts, Eufaula
1974: Mike Gaither, Memorial
1973: Wes Hankins, Bristow; and Myron Shoate, Spiro
1972: Steve Ramsey, Hale
1971: Lee Roy Selmon, Eufaula; and Larry Briggs, Vian
1970: Randy Hughes, Memorial
1969: John Winesberry, B.T. Washington; and Grant Burget, Stroud
1968: James Williams, Clinton
1967: Roy Bell, Clinton
1966: Bobby Nichols, Edison; and Dale Holt, Enid
1965: Steve Owens, Miami; and Joey Grayson, Rogers
1964: Richard Escoe, Enid
1963: Scott Hall, Edison
1962: David Stevenson, Muskogee
1961: Jim Graham, Edison
1960: Jack London, Rogers
1959: Bill Van Burkleo, Rogers
1958: Jim Stockard, Sapulpa
Coaches of the Year
2021: Kevin Jones, Collinsville
2020: Keith Riggs, Jenks
2019: Loren Montgomery, Bixby
2018: Robert Park, Sperry
2017: Bill Blankenship, Owasso
2016: Scott Harmon, Hominy
2015: Mark Lippe, Adair
2014: Dale Condict, Wagoner
2013: Reade Box, Hollis
2012: Allan Trimble, Jenks
2011: Kirk Fridrich, Union
2010: Darrell Hall, B.T. Washington
2009: Darren Melton, Lincoln Christian
2008: Antwain Jimmerson, B.T. Washington
2007: Joe Medina, Cascia Hall
2006: Jody Iams, Cl. Sequoyah
2005: Dale Condict, Wagoner
2004: Gary Harper, Berryhill
2003: Brent Whitson, Shawnee
2002: Bill Blankenship, Union
2001: Danny Daniels, Hominy
2000: Allan Trimble, Jenks
1999: Joe Medina, Cascia Hall
1998: Rocky Kime, Oologah
1997: Allan Trimble, Jenks
1996: Allan Trimble, Jenks; and Mike Snyder, Seminole
1995: Dennis Huggins, Midwest City
1994: Larry McBroom, Ada
1993: Ron Lancaster, Jenks
1992: Mike Little, Yukon
1991: Dennis Casey, Morrison
1990: Tim Reynolds, Lawton Ike
1989: Tom Stockton, Cascia Hall; and Rich Jones, Broken Bow
1988: Bruce Hendrickson, Seiling
1987: Melvin Driver, McLain
1986: Melvin Driver, McLain
1985: Ron Freeman, Muskogee; and Jim Herring, Dewar
1984: Chris Cawyer, Picher
1983: Gib Dolezal, Durant
1982: Perry Beaver, Jenks; and Bill Scott, Bristow
1981: Angelo Prassa, Bishop Kelley; and Gib Dolezal, Stroud
1980: Ron Etheridge, Sallisaw
1979: Mickey Hoy, Davis
1978: Ray Hall, Duncan
1977: Jerry Potter, Putnam City
1976: Jerry Johnston, Okemah
1975: Bill Scott, Bristow
1974: Harry Red Eagle, Skiatook
1973: Ron Harmon, Hominy
1972: Jim Smith, Hale
1971: Ron Kincade, Vian
1970: Jerry Bailey, Nowata
1969: Bert Graham, Stroud
1968: Warner “Hook” Eales, McAlester
1967: Ed Lacy, B.T. Washington
1966: Frank Tillery, Sand Springs
1965: Lee Snider, Broken Arrow
1964: Chuck Boyle, Rogers
1963: Bill Holbrook, Bart. College
1962: Phil Ball, Muskogee