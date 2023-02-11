Here's a look at the best football players in the state of Oklahoma. Meet the first team below and also see who made the second team and who was named to the honorable mention list.

First team offense

TYKIE ANDREWS

WR • Sr. • Enid • HT: 6-0 • WT: 185

The year: Set school records with 130 receptions for 1,557 yards and 17 touchdowns to help the Plainsmen (6-6) post their best record since 2010 and achieve their first playoff win since 2006. Had two TD catches in each of the first four games. Set the tone for his record season with nine catches for 160 yards against 6AII semifinalist Muskogee in the opener.

College: OSU

JONATHAN ASHFORD

OL • Sr. • Edmond Santa Fe • HT: 6-5 • WT: 310

The year: A four-year starter, the left tackle is a World All-State selection for the second year in a row after being a second-team selection as a sophomore. Santa Fe coach Kyle White said, "Jon is a great young man that plays offensive line the way it supposed to be played, physically and violently. Jon takes great pride in being an offensive lineman and it shows up every week on the field through his play. Jon is a great teammate and leader."

College: Air Force

EMMANUEL CRAWFORD

RB • Sr. • Grove • HT: 5-10 • WT: 170

The year: Rushed for 2,304 yards and 36 TDs to help the 5A Ridgerunners (12-1) reach the semifinals for the first time since 2008. Also caught 19 passes for 546 yards and seven TDs, and scored on a punt return. Had 294 rushing yards and six TDs in a 70-28 playoff win over Sapulpa. Rushed for 345 yards and four TDs at Collinsville. Career: 6,777 rushing yards, 110 TDs.

College: Arkansas

KIRK FRANCIS

QB • Sr. • Metro Christian • HT: 6-2 • WT: 182

The year: Completed 285-of-408 passes for 4,384 yards and 58 TDs. Set a state postseason record with 626 yards on 37-of-62 passes with five TDs in a 72-56 loss to Heritage Hall in the 3A final. In the semifinals, was 21-of-24 as he passed for for 405 yards and five TDs against Lincoln Christian. Against 4A semifinalist Poteau, passed for 368 yards as he led a rally from 10 down in the final 2:47 for a 35-31 win. Career passing: 9,608 yards, 115 TDs.

College: Tulsa

LUKE HASZ

TE • Sr. • Bixby • HT: 6-3 • WT: 235

The year: Had 38 receptions for 672 yards and 11 TDs for the 6AI state champion Spartans. In the title game, had three catches for 75 yards and two TDs against Owasso. Caught eight passes for 103 yards and a TD against Jenks in the semifinals. Also a dominating blocker. Scored three TDs against Sand Springs, including on two of his three catches plus a 17-yard touchdown run. Played in the Under Armour Next All-America Game.

College: Arkansas

DJ MCKINNEY

RB • Sr. • Union • HT: 5-9 • WT: 165

The year: Carried 162 times for 1,378 yards and 21 TDs in his lone season with the 11-1 Redhawks after moving from Booker T. Washington. Also caught 25 passes for 239 yards and three TDs. Had 19 rushes for 177 yards and four TDs in a 53-21 win at Mustang. Rushed for 191 yards and four TDs in a 42-28 victory at Norman. Produced 197 total yards and had a TD reception in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl win against Jenks.

College: Sam Houston State

JAMISON MEJIA

OL • Sr. • Broken Arrow • HT: 6-5 • WT: 270

The year: The left tackle didn't allow a sack and had 88 pancakes in 12 games. Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship: "Jamison went from being a long and lanky kid, to developing into a huge, physical offensive lineman. He is an intelligent, high character, hard-working, violent, coachable, and dependable leader, football player, and young man."

College: OSU

BENNETT RINGLEB

OL • Sr. • Union • HT: 6-5 • WT: 280

The year: The left tackle helped pave the way for DJ McKinney's big season and power the Redhawks' offense that averaged 48.5 points. Union coach Kirk Fridrich said, "Bennett has progressed as well as anyone in our program. 3 year starter that has fought back from injuries to have an outstanding senior season. Athletically he is very gifted with size and ability to play offensive line for a long time."

College: Tulsa

NOAH ROBERTS

RB • Sr. • Stillwater • HT: 5-8 • WT: 150

The year: Carried 257 times for 1,888 yards and 28 TDs without a fumble. Scored four TDs each against Yukon and Putnam West. Rushed for 190 yards and two TDs against Arkansas. Had 231 rushing yards and two TDs against Tahlequah. Had 23 eushes for 198 yards in a win over Choctaw in the 6AOO state final. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said, "We just couldn't have asked for any more from him."

College: Uncommitted

JAKOBE SANDERS

OL • Sr. • Stillwater • HT: 6-3 • WT: 305

The year: The center helped Noah Roberts rush for 1,888 yards and the 6AII Pioneers win their first state title since 1967. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard on Sanders: "A dominant football player, physically dominant. Everywhere I go, al the coaches meetings we do, everybody talks about how physically dominant he was. When you can move people physically the way Jakobe and some of our other guys did, it's really helpful."

College: OSU

KADEN STANTON

OL • Sr. • Beggs • HT: 6-6 • WT: 315

The year: Helped Red Martel rush for nearly 2,000 yards. Beggs coach David Tenison said about the four-year starter, "Kaden is a very athletic big man. His athleticism is one of his greatest attributes as he has great quickness and speed for a 6-6, 315-pound young man." Was named to the Maxpreps.com All-America second team (small schools).

College: New Mexico State

First team defense

RIVER FAULKNER

LB • Sr. • Heritage Hall • HT: 5-10 • WT: 202

The year: The 3A champion Chargers' MVP. Had 64 tackles with eight sacks and three takeaways in nine games. On offense, had 139 carries for 1,232 yards and 25 TDs. Caught 10 passes for 136 yards and a TD, and tossed a 28-yard TD pass. In the state title game, had 27 tackles for 222 yards and five YDs against Metro Christian. Career totals: 3,040 rushing yards, 58 TDs, 212 tackles.

College: Uncommitted

JAEDON FOREMAN

DL • Sr. • Del City • HT: 6-4 • WT: 260

The year: Recorded 72 tackles with 11 sacks and 11 others for losses to help the Eagles post a 9-3 record and reach the 5A semifinals. As a tight end, had eight catches for 99 yards. Caught a 20-yard TD pass in a 38-34 win over 6AII riunner-up Choctaw in the season opener. Had seven tackles in each of his two playoff games. Career stats: 177 tackles, 28 sacks.

College: OSU

JACOBE JOHNSON

DB • Sr. • Mustang • HT: 6-3 • WT: 185

The year: A shutdown cornerback, he had 41 tackles and one interception. As a receiver, had 43 catches for 1,106 yards and 16 TDs. Caught two TD passes, including a 90-yarder, against Jenks in the 6AI quarterfinals. Scored three TDs and forced a fumble in a win over Yukon. During the past two seasons, he had 84 receptions for 2,197 yards and 28 TDs.

College: OU

CALE FUGATE

DB • Sr. • Bixby • HT: 5-11 • WT: 180

The year: Intercepted four passes, scoring on two of those, in the first half of a win over Moore. Had 12 tackles and also caught two TDs on offense in that game. Came up with a key interception in the 6AI semifinals against Jenks. Recorded 66 tackles, including 10 against Owasso in the 6AI final and eight in the opener. Caught 36 passes for 680 yards and 12 touchdowns. Had a 29-yard TD pass in the title game.

College: OU

BAI JOBE

DL • Sr. • Community Christian • HT: 6-3 • WT: 225

The year: Had 80 tackles with 24 losses and 14 sacks to lead the 7-5 Royals into the 2A playoffs' second round. Also was used as a receiver and kick returner. Participated in the 2023 All-American Bowl on in San Antonio. Moved from Senegal to the United States as an exchange student in eighth grade and started playing football as a sophomore in 2020.

College: Michigan State

TYLER RICH

DL • Sr. • Owasso • HT: 6-3 • WT: 285

The year: Had 66 tackles with 24 for losses and six sacks as he helped the Rams reach the 6AI state title game. Recorded 13 tackles with a sack and two quarterback hurries in a 13-7 win over Edmond Santa Fe on Oct. 28. Produced 10 tackles in a 14-7 loss to Jenks on Sept. 2. In his career, he had 121 tackles with 36 TFLs and 10 sacks.

College: Tulsa

DEVIN ROBINSON

DB • Sr. • Union • HT: 6-0 • WT: 180

The year: Recorded 72 tackles with four interceptions to help Union reach the 6AI semifinals. Was a standout in a 38-3 victory over Jenks in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl with two interceptions. In a pivotal sequence early in the third quarter, he had a key tackle for loss on Jenks standout Jalyn Stanford, then blocked a 23-yard field goal. Later in the third, he scored on a 32-yard interception return. Also had a 72-yard Pick-6 against Edmond Santa Fe.

College: Tulsa

GABE RODRIGUEZ

DB • Sr. • Wagoner • HT: 5-9 • WT: 170

The year: For a defense that allowed only 50 points in the last eight games, had 85 tackles and three interceptions with a pick-6. On offense, scored 18 TDs as he had 63 receptions for 690 yards and 137 carries for 775 yards. His 18-yard run set up the walk-off winning field goal in the 4A final. Had 212 total yards with two TDs and intercepted a pass in a 31-0 playoff win over Ada. Set the tone when with a 71-yard TD return on the opening kickoff.

College: OSU

REESE ROLLER

LB • Sr. • Verdigris • HT: 6-0 • WT: 210

The year: Produced 95 tackles, including 35 for losses, with 19 sacks to help the Cardinals reach the 3A semifinals for the third time in four years. Also forced four fumbles. On offense, had 36 carries for 180 yards and eight TDs before being shifted to blocking back. Had 18 tackles with sacks in a shutout over Cascia Hall. Completed both his passes for touchdowns. In his career, he had 322 tackles with 123 for losses and 62 sacks.

College: UCO

JALYN STANFORD

DB • Sr. • Jenks • HT: 5-10 • WT: 185

The year: At safety, recorded 114 tackles with six takeaways to help the Trojans reach the 6AI semifinals. Produced 923 rushing-receiving yards with seven TDs and also passed for a TD. Had a 4-yard TD run and a key interception in a 38-35 victory that ended Bixby's 58-game winning streak. In a 49-41 win over Moore, rushed for 221 yards and four TDs on 15 carries, and had an interception.​

College: Houston

JAXON WOODS

DB • Jr. • Hominy • HT: 5-10 • WT: 170

The year: Led the Bucks to a 12-1 record and Class A semifinal berth. On defense, had 75 tackles and eight interceptions with three touchdowns. At quarterback, accounted for 4,071 yards and 55 TDs. Completed 141-of-207 passes for 2,146 yards and 22 TDs. As a rusher, had 1,925 yards and 33 TDs. Also scored on five punt returns. Accounted for 408 yards and five TDs in a 56-6 playoff win over Quapaw. Has accounted for 108 career TDs.

College: Uncommitted

First team special teams/all-purpose

PARKER STEPHENS

K • Sr. • Coweta • HT: 6-1 • WT: 175

The year: Made 8-of-9 field goals, including a 38-yarder with 1:28 left that defeated 4A champion Wagoner 9-7. His longest field goal was 44 yards. Converted 44-of-45 extra points as he helped the Tigers win a district title. Kicked two field goals against Sapulpa. In his career, he was 80-of-81 on PATs and 12-of-13 on field goas.

College: Uncommitted

CAMDEN CROOKS

KR • Sr. • Cushing • HT: 6-0 • WT: 190

The year: Averaged 31.1 yards on 14 punt returns with five TDs. Also scored on a kickoff return. Caught 73 passes for 1,592 yards and 23 touchdowns to help the Tigers post a 13-1 record and reach the Class 4A state title game. Also made an impact on defense with 67 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Career totals of 282 catches for 4,947 yards and 63 TDs. On defense, he has 293 career tackles scored on four of his 16 interceptions.

College: Tulsa

CONNOR KIRBY

AP • Sr. • Bixby • HT: 6-1 • WT: 190

The year: Accounted for 2,974 yards and 46 TDs. Completed 135-of-184 passes for 1,925 yards and 30 TDs to lead the Spartans to a 13-1 record. Had 137 carries for 1,023 yards and 16 TDs. Also caught two passes for 26 yards. Led the 69-6 win over Owasso in the 6AI state final as he accounted for 315 yards and six TDs. Against Enid, completed 16-of-17 passes for 245 yards and five TDs. Saw limited action at linebacker and recorded 10 tackles.

College: UCO

XAVIER ROBINSON

AP • Jr. • Carl Albert • HT: 6-2 • WT: 225

The year: His performance in the 5A state title game well illustrated his season as the all-purpose selection excelled in many ways to lead the Titans to the gold ball. Rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns, caught a TD and passed for another. For the season, had 276 carries for 2,584 yards, completed 3-of-3 passes, caught 10 passes, scored on a kickoff return and had 41 TDs overall.

College: Uncommitted

Coach of the year

TUCKER BARNARD

Stillwater

Led the Class 6AII Pioneers to a 13-0 record and their first state title since 1967. Has a 107-43 record in 12 seasons at Stillwater after being a defensive coordinator for seven years at Shiloh Christian, which won Arkansas state titles in four of his last five years there. During the last five years, Stillwater is 56-6. Also guided the Pioneers to runner-up finishes in 2018 and '19. Barnard is a 1993 graduate of Woodland High School and a '98 graduate of Oklahoma State. Barnard said about 2022: "It was so much fun, the kids just put in so much time and effort over the course of the season and really through their career to put them in this position. It was a great year, a lot of hard-fought games."

Second team offense

Pos.: Player, School, class, Ht., Wt.

QB: Steele Wasel, Choctaw;Sr., 6-3, 215

RB: Casmen Hill, Chandler, Sr., 5-11, 180

RB: Eric Virgil, Hilldale, Sr., 5-9, 187

RB: John Washington, Lincoln Chr., Sr., 5-9, 185

WR: Micah Tease, B.T. Washington;Sr., 6-1, 190

WR: Kanijal Thomas, Del City, Sr., 6-1, 175

OL: Evan Keefe, Hilldale, Sr., 6-3, 265

OL: Jacob Lail, Bixby, Sr., 6-2, 260

OL: Will Morris, Ed. Memorial, Sr., 6-4, 265

OL: Jax Rumsey, Moore, Sr., 6-4, 310

OL: Harrison Utley, Norman North, Jr., 6-4, 295

Second team defense

DL: Taje McCoy, Putnam City, Sr., 6-3, 230

DL: De’Marion Thomas, Union, Sr., 6-4, 315

DL: Roman Garcia, Wagoner, Sr., 6-3, 245

LB: Cooper Crissup, Jenks, Sr., 5-10, 185

LB: Hank Puckett, Bixby, Jr., 5-11, 195

LB: Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow, Sr., 6-0, 215

DB: Chaz Bradley, McAlester, Sr., 5-10, 180

DB: Ta'Shawn James, Carl Albert, Sr., 6-1, 190

DB: Erik McCarty, McAlester, Sr., 6-3, 190

DB: Morgan Pearson, Plainview, Sr., 6-3, 215

DB: Orie Walker, Heritage Hall, Sr., 6-3, 192

Second team special teams/All-purpose

K: Corbin Grant, Stillwater, Sr., 5-8, 180

P: Gage Gundy, Stillwater, Sr., 6-3, 205

AP: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Chr., Sr., 6-3, 190

KR: Mason Ford, Coweta, Sr., 5-9, 170

Honorable mention

Quarterbacks

Grady Adamson, Deer Creek; Luke Adcock, Eufaula; Andy Bass, Heritage Hall; Brady Benham, Sperry; Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing; Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington; Tyrel Cloud, Wesleyan Christian; Noah Cooper, Gore; Clayton Creasey, Jones; Karson Daniel, Ringling; Reed DeQuaise, MWC Carl Albert; Todd Drummond, Pawhuska; Braxton Etheridge, Claremore; Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee; Paul Glasscock, Vinita; Dkalen Godwin, Del City; Colton Howard, Sapulpa; Justin Humphrey, Pauls Valley; Owen Jones, Broken Arrow; DeAngelo Irvin, Midwest City; Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall; Caden Lesnau, McAlester; Kaden Manuel, Seiling; Tias McClarty, Norman; Luke Milligan, Lincoln Christian; Ike Owens, Jenks; Luke Parish, Edison; John Mark Roller, Regent Prep; Kaden Rush, Collinsville; Tristen Russell, Mustang; Jamond Silas, Central; Kamden Sixkiller, Norman North; Na'Kylan Starks, Coweta; Seneca Steele, Kansas; Cal Swanson, Ardmore; Carson Trimble, Grove; Steele Wasel, Choctaw; Dylan White, Verdigris; Mason Willingham, Owasso; Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian; Gabe Winfield, Colcord; Denver Wolfe, Moore; Jaxon Worley, Kiefer.

Running backs

John Allred, Bethel; Kaden Barron, Ringling; Jason Batise, Seminole; Judah Byrams, Victory Christian; Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian; Jaiden Carroll, Jenks; Dax Collins, Poteau; Trenden Collins, Muldrow; Gunner Dozier, Gore; Prince Dweh, Tipton; Logan Hattaway, Claremore Sequoyah; Rickey Hunt Jr., Millwood; Cameron Jackson, Tonkawa; Kayden Jones, Broken Arrow; Nate Jones, Broken Arrow; Noah Jones, Cushing; Ajay Lynch, Meeker; Red Martel, Beggs; Chapman McKown, Norman North; Mason Mittsach, Verdigris; Ma'lek Murphy, Chickashal Brayden Nelson, Glenpool; Caden Parnell, Verdigris; La'Trell Ray, Choctaw; Luke Rauh, Enid; Tyrel Richardson, Pawhuska; Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall; Cole Scott, Washington; Blake Stewart, Plainview; Colton Sutton, Skiatook.

Wide receivers/Tight ends

Tyron Amacker, Lawton; Jayden Bell, Muskogee; Karson Bickel, Claremore Sequoyah; Jino Boyd, Union; Cason Cabbiness, Norman North; Brayden Clark, Moore; Mario Darrington, Metro Christian; Cam Dooley, Lincoln Christian; Mason Ford, Coweta; Elijah Green, Bethel; Hagen Hacker, Grove; Hudson Henslick, Collinsville; Anthony Hills, Owasso; Seth Kruse, Lincoln Christian; Brady Matheson, Cushing; Kade Matthews, Broken Arrow; Alex Morgan, Skiatook; Tre Morrow, Sapulpa; Breck Nauman, Metro Christian; Traven Richardson, Pawhuska; Corey Rowland, Edison; Brody Rutledge, Sand Springs; Carter Smith, Regent Prep; Micah Tease, B.T. Washington; Grayson Tempest, Union; J'Kharri Thomas, Owasso; Ty Walls, Jenks; Elias Warren, Kansas; Tanner Wolfe, Edmond Memorial; Lane Yaunt, Cushing.

Linemen

Edriece Anderson, Rogers; Hudson Ball, Jenks; Fernando Botello, Hale; Trycten Boyer, Ponca City; Wyatt Branscum, Hilldale; Caleb Bruce,, Washington; Stetson Bunyard, Stroud; Eli Burke, Berryhill; Dalton Close, Rejoice Christian; CJ Compton, Bethel; Servhant Counsellor, Rogers; Scott Cox, Grove; Damarie Davis, Berryhill; Ronnie Doddles, Southmoore; Garrett Douthit, Gore; Gabe Dozier, Gore; Cooper Edwards, Grove; Carson Flanary, Coweta; Elijah Garcia, Mustang; Peyton Gaylord, Davenport; Maddox Gilkey, Union/Jenks; Yale Gray, Verdigris; Jedidiah Hampton, Jay; Kason Hatley, Bixby; Austin Hieger, Bishop Kelley; Brandon Hobbs, Bixby; Richard Jackson, Choctaw; ;Jayden Jones, Westmoore; Kaden Jones, Mustang; Merric Judd, Timberlake; Garrett Keith, Plainview; Wrigley Kennedy, Kingfisher; Kaleak Knighten, Midwest City; Rylan Lerma, Mustang; Tryce Lewis, McLoud; Mikah McBride, Ponca City; Evan McClure, Bixby; Hayden Milner, Washington; Hunter Mulanax, Minco; Danny Okoye, NOAH; Avrey Payne, Marlow; Jeremy Pendergraft, Kiefer; Isaac Penland, Metro Christian; Deacon Peterson, Coweta; Vincent Peters, Cascia Hall; Dawson Pickens, Lone Grove; Collin Schrader, Oologah; Elias Sherman, B.T. Washington; Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner; Vincent Shivers, McGuinness; Garrett Shumway, McAlester; Rayvon Swindall, Del City; De'Marion Thomas, Union; Logan Trevino, Elk City; Marieon Wade, Norman; Milton White, Jenks; Russell Zolicoffer, Mustang.

Linebackers

Rayden Agee, Ponca City; Bryce Ashlock, Union; Brayden Barber, Kiefer; Jaxon Bobbitt, Mustang; Christian Brumley, Broken Bow; Jesse Cagle, Claremore; Brayden Casey, Grove; Kale Charboneau, Wagoner; Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall; Hudson Conrad, Mustang; Cooper Cookson, Heritage Hall; Jackson Duke, Gore; Zach Fetrow, Heritage Hall; Eric Fields, Ardmore; Chris Fitzpatrick, Edmond Santa Fe; Braeden Foster, Owasso; Tripp Fuller, Verdigris; Landon Hirzel, Guthrie; Austin Houk, Fairview; Braylen Irvin-Fisher, Union; Parker Jenney, Holland Hall; Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian; Kunta Jordan, Owasso; Noah Loyd, Coweta; Lawson Lynch, Hooker; Cameran Mackey, Sapulpa; Luke Maledon, Coweta; Drache Marveggio, Verdigris; Riley Matheson, Cushing; Tango McCauley, Del City; Austin Melson, Bethel; Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow; Jake Moore, Mannford; Auztin Newell, Broken Arrow; Xavier Perdue, Hominy; Dayne Perryman, Gore; John Reed, Pawhuska; Traelyn Richardson. Midwest City; Jersey Robb, Bixby; Gabe Roland, Ponca City; Chase Tindell, Hominy; Brandon Tolbert, Muskogee; Jake Tucker, Tuttle; Zac Tyson, Stillwater; Austin Vincent; Norman North; Aiden Walker, B.T. Washington; Jayce Ward, Cascia Hall; Silas Ward, Crossings Christian; Eyan Williams, Colcord; Ransom Williams, Vinita; Kaleb Young, Holland Hall.

Defensive backs

Teddy Amorosi, Deer Creek; Cayden Andersen, Ponca City; Liam Burton, Heritage Hall; Isaac Covington, Union; Liam Edwards, Gore; Waleed Gaines Jr., Mustang; Ryan Grayson, Beggs; Jaxson Grimes, Metro Christian; Grant Harmon, Ponca City; Dylan Hasz, Bixby; Taylor Heim, Bethany; Markell Johnson, Edmond Memorial; Desean Mays, Vian; Dale Miller, Deer Creek; Dax Noles, Norman; Mason Pace, Norman North; Toby Parker, Elgin; Morgan Pearson, Plainview; Trevor Price, Mustang; Garhett Reese, Stillwater; Bryce Revard, Rejoice Christian; Jakeb Snyder, Bixby; Sam Stone, Jenks; Tyson Williams, Bixby.

Kickers/Punters

David Arriaga, Stratford; John Michael Crooks, Oklahoma Christian School; Chase Everett, Owasso; Ryder Goodwin, Bristow; Levi Hoffman, Bixby; Aiden Horner, Berryhill; Jace Mills, Luther; Ethan Muehlenweg, Wagoner; Maverick Price, Rejoice Christian; Andrew Pursell, Jenks; Cameron Sarey, Union.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2021: Braylin Presley, Bixby

2020: Braylin Presley, Bixby

2019: Brennan Presley, Bixby

2018: Noah Cortes, Broken Arrow

2017: Jason Taylor II, MWC Carl Albert

2016: Malcolm Rodriguez, Wagoner

2015: Dillon Stoner, Jenks

2014: Mason Fine, Locust Grove

2013: Steven Parker, Jenks

2012: Trey’Vonne Barr’e, Jenks

2011: Kevin Peterson, Wagoner

2010: Derrick Alexander Jr., B.T. Washington

2009: Demarco Cobbs, Central

2008: Michael Doctor, B.T. Washington

2007: Mark Ginther, Jenks

2006: Tanner Shuck, Jenks

2005: Dominique Franks, Union

2004: Felix Jones, B.T. Washington

2003: Zach Snider, Union

2002: Courtney Tennial, Glenpool

2001: Garrett Mills, Jenks

2000: Kejuan Jones, Jenks

1999: Brian Odom, Ada

1998: Josh Blankenship, Union; and Ben Bowling, Jenks

1997: Matt Holliday, Stillwater; and Rocky Calmus, Jenks

1996: Jarrod Reese, Seminole; and Cory Callens, Jenks

1995: Justin Matthews, OKC Marshall

1994: Justin Fuente, Union

1993: Travis Hartfield, Watonga

1992: James Allen, Wynnewood

1991: Brad Woodard, Dewey

1990: Rafael Denson, Ardmore

1989: Cale Gundy, Midwest City

1988: Aaron Goins, Owasso; and Dewell Brewer, Lawton

1987: Dewell Brewer, Lawton

1986: Glen Bell, Muskogee; and Ben Morrison, McLain

1985: Mike Gundy, Midwest City

1984: Melvin Gilliam, B.T. Washington

1983: Lydell Carr, Enid

1982: David Vickers, Hale

1981: Craig Vosburgh and Kevin Andrews, Bishop Kelley

1980: Bobby Wright, Vian; and Craig Benson, Sallisaw

1979: Ricky Bryan, Coweta; and Kenny Kinnard, Claremore

1978: Reuben Jones, McLain

1977: Bobby Grayson, Beggs

1976: Arthur Crosby, Fairfax

1975: Bruce Taton, Hale; and J.C. Watts, Eufaula

1974: Mike Gaither, Memorial

1973: Wes Hankins, Bristow; and Myron Shoate, Spiro

1972: Steve Ramsey, Hale

1971: Lee Roy Selmon, Eufaula; and Larry Briggs, Vian

1970: Randy Hughes, Memorial

1969: John Winesberry, B.T. Washington; and Grant Burget, Stroud

1968: James Williams, Clinton

1967: Roy Bell, Clinton

1966: Bobby Nichols, Edison; and Dale Holt, Enid

1965: Steve Owens, Miami; and Joey Grayson, Rogers

1964: Richard Escoe, Enid

1963: Scott Hall, Edison

1962: David Stevenson, Muskogee

1961: Jim Graham, Edison

1960: Jack London, Rogers

1959: Bill Van Burkleo, Rogers

1958: Jim Stockard, Sapulpa

Coaches of the Year

2021: Kevin Jones, Collinsville

2020: Keith Riggs, Jenks

2019: Loren Montgomery, Bixby

2018: Robert Park, Sperry

2017: Bill Blankenship, Owasso

2016: Scott Harmon, Hominy

2015: Mark Lippe, Adair

2014: Dale Condict, Wagoner

2013: Reade Box, Hollis

2012: Allan Trimble, Jenks

2011: Kirk Fridrich, Union

2010: Darrell Hall, B.T. Washington

2009: Darren Melton, Lincoln Christian

2008: Antwain Jimmerson, B.T. Washington

2007: Joe Medina, Cascia Hall

2006: Jody Iams, Cl. Sequoyah

2005: Dale Condict, Wagoner

2004: Gary Harper, Berryhill

2003: Brent Whitson, Shawnee

2002: Bill Blankenship, Union

2001: Danny Daniels, Hominy

2000: Allan Trimble, Jenks

1999: Joe Medina, Cascia Hall

1998: Rocky Kime, Oologah

1997: Allan Trimble, Jenks

1996: Allan Trimble, Jenks; and Mike Snyder, Seminole

1995: Dennis Huggins, Midwest City

1994: Larry McBroom, Ada

1993: Ron Lancaster, Jenks

1992: Mike Little, Yukon

1991: Dennis Casey, Morrison

1990: Tim Reynolds, Lawton Ike

1989: Tom Stockton, Cascia Hall; and Rich Jones, Broken Bow

1988: Bruce Hendrickson, Seiling

1987: Melvin Driver, McLain

1986: Melvin Driver, McLain

1985: Ron Freeman, Muskogee; and Jim Herring, Dewar

1984: Chris Cawyer, Picher

1983: Gib Dolezal, Durant

1982: Perry Beaver, Jenks; and Bill Scott, Bristow

1981: Angelo Prassa, Bishop Kelley; and Gib Dolezal, Stroud

1980: Ron Etheridge, Sallisaw

1979: Mickey Hoy, Davis

1978: Ray Hall, Duncan

1977: Jerry Potter, Putnam City

1976: Jerry Johnston, Okemah

1975: Bill Scott, Bristow

1974: Harry Red Eagle, Skiatook

1973: Ron Harmon, Hominy

1972: Jim Smith, Hale

1971: Ron Kincade, Vian

1970: Jerry Bailey, Nowata

1969: Bert Graham, Stroud

1968: Warner “Hook” Eales, McAlester

1967: Ed Lacy, B.T. Washington

1966: Frank Tillery, Sand Springs

1965: Lee Snider, Broken Arrow

1964: Chuck Boyle, Rogers

1963: Bill Holbrook, Bart. College

1962: Phil Ball, Muskogee