Listed alphabetically, here are the 10 finalists for the All-World Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, presented by Bill Knight Automotive.

The football offensive and defensive players of the year as well as the players of the year in all other high school sports will be announced during the seventh annual All-World Awards dinner. Date and venue will be announced later.

OFFENSIVE FINALISTS

WR Camden Crooks

Cushing ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 6-0 ¦ WT: 190

The year: Caught 73 passes for 1,592 yards and 23 touchdowns to help the Tigers post a 13-1 record and reach the Class 4A state title game. Also made an impact on defense with 67 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Averaged 31.1 yards on 14 punt returns with five TDs. Also scored on a kickoff return. Had 10 catches for 211 yards and three TDs against Perkins-Tryon. A four-year starter, he has career totals of 282 catches for 4,947 yards and 63 TDs. On defense, he has 293 career tackles with six fumble recoveries and he scored on four of his 16 interceptions.

College: Tulsa

QB Kirk Francis

Metro Christian ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 6-2 ¦ WT: 182

The year: Passed for 4,384 yards and 58 TDs as he completed 285-of-408 passes. Set a state postseason record with 626 yards on 37-of-62 passes with five TDs in a 72-56 loss to Heritage Hall in the 3A title game. In the semifinals, connected on 21-of-24 passes for 405 yards and five TDs against Lincoln Christian. Against 4A semifinalist Poteau, passed for 368 yards as he led a comeback from 10 down in the final 2:47 for a 35-31 victory. Passed for 355 yards and five TDs in a win over Prairie Grove. Was the offensive MVP in the 2A title game in 2020. Career passing stats: 9,608 yards, 115 TDs.

College: Tulsa

QB/All purpose Connor Kirby

Bixby ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 6-1 ¦ WT: 190

The year: Accounted for 2,974 yards and 46 TDs. Completed 135-of-184 passes for 1,925 yards and 30 touchdowns to lead the Spartans to a 13-1 record. Had 137 carries for 1,023 yards and 16 TDs. Also caught two passes for 26 yards. Led the 69-6 win over Owasso in the 6AI state final as he accounted for 315 yards and six TDs. Against Enid in the quarterfinals, completed 16-of-17 passes for 245 yards and five TDs. Scored on an 85-yard run in the opener against Owasso. Had 36 career rushing TDs. Saw limited action on defense early in the season and recorded 10 tackles.

College: UCO

RB DJ McKinney

Union ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 5-9 ¦ WT: 165

The year: Rushed for 1,378 yards and 21 TDs on 162 carries in his lone season with the 11-1 Redhawks after moving from Booker T. Washington. Also caught 25 passes for 239 yards and three TDs. Carried 19 times for 177 yards and four TDs in a 53-21 win at Mustang. Had 19 rushes for 191 yards and four TDs in a 42-28 victory at Norman. Gained 173 yards on 22 rushes and had two TDs in a win at Broken Arrow. Produced 197 total yards and had a TD reception in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl win against Jenks.

College: Sam Houston State

RB Noah Roberts

Stillwater ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 5-8 ¦ WT: 150

The year: Had a breakout season for the undefeated 6AII champion Pioneers as he carried 257 times for 1,888 yards and 28 TDs without a fumble. Scored four TDs each against Yukon and Putnam West. Rushed for 190 yards and two TDs against Arkansas. Had 231 rushing yards and two TDs against Tahlequah. Carried 23 times for 198 yards against Choctaw in the state final. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said, "We just couldn't have asked for any more from him. He was really good in pass protection, good catching the ball and obviously a great ballcarrier, great vision."

College: Uncommitted

DEFENSIVE FINALISTS

DB Cale Fugate

Bixby ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 5-11 ¦ WT: 180

The year: Turned in one of the most remarkable defensive performances of 2022 when he intercepted four passes, scoring on two of those, in the first half of a win over Moore. Had 12 tackles and also caught two TDs on offense in that game. Came up with a key interception in the 6AI semifinals against Jenks. Recorded 66 tackles, including 10 against Owasso in the 6AI final and eight in the opener. Caught 36 passes for 680 yards and 12 touchdowns. Had 170 yards on four catches with three TDs against Westmoore. Caught a 29-yard TD pass in the title game.

College: OU

DB Devin Robinson

Union ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 6-0 ¦ WT: 180

The year: Had 72 tackles with four interceptions to help Union post an 11-1 record and reach the 6AI semifinals. Was a standout in a 38-3 victory over Jenks in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl with two interceptions. In a pivotal sequence early in the third quarter, he had a key tackle for loss on Jenks standout Jalyn Stanford, then blocked a 23-yard field goal. Later in the third, he scored on a 32-yard interception return. Also had a 72-yard Pick-6 against Edmond Santa Fe. For his career, he had 159 tackles with eight interceptions.

College: Tulsa

DB Gabe Rodriguez

Wagoner ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 5-11 ¦ WT: 165

The year: Made an impact in all three phases. For a defense that allowed only 50 points in the last eight games, had 85 tackles and three interceptions with a pick-six. On offense scored 18 TDs as he had 63 receptions for 690 yards and 137 carries for 775 yards. His 18-yard run set up the walk-off winning field goal in the 4A final. Had 212 total yards with two TDs and intercepted a pass in a 31-0 playoff win over Ada. Set the tone when with a 71-yard TD return on the opening kickoff. Wagoner coach Dale Condict said, "Gabe was our team leader this season and does everything right on and off the field."

College: Uncommitted

LB/DE Reese Roller

Verdigris ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 6-0 ¦ WT: 210

The year: Had 95 tackles, including 35 for losses, with 19 sacks to help the Cardinals reach the 3A semifinals for the third time in four years. Also forced four fumbles. On offense, had 36 carries for 180 yards and eight TDs before being shifted to blocking back. Had 18 tackles with sacks in a shutout over Cascia Hall. Completed both his passes for touchdowns. Had two catches for 27 yards. In his career, he had 322 tackles with 123 for losses and 62 sacks. Scored TDs on 24 of his 103 carries and had 592 yards plus had two TD receptions.

College: UCO

DB Jaxon Woods

Hominy ¦ Junior ¦ HT: 5-10 ¦ WT: 170

The year: Could also have been a finalist on offense as he led the Bucks to a 12-1 record and Class A semifinal berth. On defense, had 75 tackles and eight interceptions with three touchdowns. At quarterback, accounted for 4,071 yards and 55 TDs. Completed 141-of-207 passes for 2,146 yards and 22 TDs. As a rusher, had 179 carries for 1,925 yards and 33 touchdowns. Also scored on five punt returns. Accounted for 408 yards and five TDs in a 56-6 playoff win over Quapaw. Completed 8-of-11 passes for 203 yards and carried 12 times for 205 yards. Has accounted for 108 career TDs.

College: Uncommitted

First team offense

TE LUKE HASZ

Bixby ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-3 ¦ WT: 235

The year: Caught 38 passes for 672 yards and 11 TDs for the 6AI state champion Spartans. In the title game, had three catches for 75 yards and two TDs against Owasso. Had eight receptions for 103 yards and a TD against Jenks in the semifinals. Scored three TDs against Sand Springs, including on two of his three catches plus a 17-yard touchdown run. Gained 125 yards on three catches with a TD against Moore. Played in the Under Armour Next All-America Game. Career totals: 103 receptions for 1,811 yards and 22 TDs.

College: Arkansas

OL JACOB LAIL

Bixby ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-2 ¦ WT: 260

The year: In his first season as a starter, the guard combined with Brody Duffel for a powerful left side of the line that helped the 6AI champion Spartans average 61.8 points. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said, "He was really, really good. He was our most consistent offensive lineman. He is very versatile." Played all five line positions, including four against Moore — all except left tackle.

College: Uncommitted

OL JAMISON MEJIA

Broken Arrow ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-5 ¦ WT: 270

The year: The 6AI-1 offensive lineman of the year didn't allow a sack. The left tackle had 88 pancakes in 12 games. Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship: "Jamison went from being a long and lanky kid, to developing into a huge, physical offensive lineman. He is an intelligent, high character, hard-working, violent, coachable, and dependable leader, football player, and young man."

College: OSU

OL BENNETT RINGLEB

Union ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-5 ¦ WT: 280

The year: The left tackle helped power the Redhawks' offense that averaged 48.5 points in an 11-1 season. Union coach Kirk Fridrich said: "Bennett has progressed as well as anyone in our program. Three-year starter that has fought back from injuries to have an outstanding senior season. Athletically he is very gifted with size and ability to play offensive line for a long time."

College: Tulsa

OL JAKOBE SANDERS

Stillwater ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-3 ¦ WT: 305

The year: The center helped pave the way for Noah Roberts to rush for 1,888 yards and the 6AII Pioneers' first state title since 1967. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard on Sanders: "A dominant football player, physically dominant. Everywhere I go, al the coaches meetings we do, everybody talks about how physically dominant he was. When you can move people physically the way Jakobe and some of our other guys did, it's really helpful."

College: OSU

OL KADEN STANTON

Beggs ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-6 ¦ WT: 315

The year: Helped propel Red Martel to rushing for nearly 2,000 yards. Beggs coach David Tenison said about the four-year starter: "Kaden is a very athletic big man. His athleticism is one of his greatest attributes as he has great quickness and speed for a 6-6, 315-pound young man." Was named to the Maxpreps.com All-America second team (small schools).

College: New Mexico State

WR MICAH TEASE

B.T. Washington ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-1 ¦ WT: 190

The year: Caught 30 passes for 821 yards and nine TDs to help the Hornets reach the 6AII quarterfinals. On defense, had 26 tackles plus an interception. Had five catches for 240 yards and three TDs against Tahlequah. Scored four TDs against Sand Springs — three on catches for 150 yards and a 12-yard scoring run. During his four seasons, he had 92 receptions for 1,982 yards and 23 TDs.

College: Texas A&M

First team defense

LB COOPER CRISSUP

Jenks ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 5-10 ¦ WT: 185

The year: Recorded 156 tackles, with 7.5 for losses, to help the Trojans reach the 6AI semifinals. Also had 19 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and one recovery. Had four interceptions, including a pick-six in a playoff opener against Edmond North. Produced career totals of 335 tackles and seven interceptions.

College: Uncommitted

DL ROMAN GARCIA

Wagoner ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-3 ¦ WT: 245

The year: Recorded 77 tackles with a team-high 29 for losses and 12 sacks for the 4A champion Bulldogs. Had two TFLs in the state final against Cushing. Also played on the offensive line. Wagoner coach Dale Condict said: "He can really run and has great hands and leverage. He is one of the most dominant D-linemen we have ever had. A very tough kid."

College: Uncommitted

LB HANK PUCKETT

Bixby ¦ Jr. ¦ HT: 5-11 ¦ WT: 195

The year: Produced 128 tackles, including 13 for losses, for the 6AI champion Spartans. Recorded 11 tackles against Owasso in the opener and the title game. Led a shutout over Southmoore with 13 tackles. Had a sack in each of the last two games and five overall for the season. His brother, Jack, was an All-World defensive player of year finalist in 2021.

College: Uncommitted

DL TYLER RICH

Owasso ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-3 ¦ WT: 285

The year: Helped the Rams reach the 6AI state title game. Had 66 tackles with 24 for losses and six sacks. Recorded 13 tackles with a sack and two quarterback hurries in a 13-7 win over Edmond Santa Fe on Oct. 28. Produced 10 tackles in a 14-7 loss to Jenks on Sept. 2. In his career, he had 121 tackles with 36 TFLs and 10 sacks.

College: Tulsa

DL DE'MARION THOMAS

Union ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-4 ¦ WT: 315

The year: Had 63 tackles and three sacks as the Redhawks went 11-1 and reached the 6AI semifinals. Recorded nine tackles against Mustang. Produced six tackles, including a sack and a key fourth-down stop in a 28-7 win at Broken Arrow. Had eight tackles against Yukon. A three-year starter, he had 165 tackles and six tackles.

College: Vanderbilt

DB JALYN STANFORD

Jenks ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 5-10 ¦ WT: 185

The year: At safety, had 114 tackles with six takeaways to help the Trojans reach the 6AI semifinals. Produced 923 rushing-receiving yards with seven TDs and also passed for a TD. Had a 4-yard TD run and a key interception in a 38-35 victory that ended Bixby's 58-game winning streak. In a 49-41 win over Moore, rushed for 221 yards and four TDs on 15 carries, and had an interception.​

College: Houston

First team special teams

KR MASON FORD

Coweta ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 5-9 ¦ WT: 170

The year: Excelled in all three phases. Averaged 40 yards on 11 kickoff returns with a TD. On eight punt returns, averaged 28 yards with a TD. Caught 52 passes for 791 yards and 12 TDs. Rushed 23 times for 237 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, had 37 tackles and picked off two passes. Blocked two field goals. Scored 60 career TD, including eight as a kick returner.

College: Emporia State

PK PARKER STEPHENS

Coweta ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-1 ¦ WT: 175

The year: Made 8-of-9 field goals, including a 38-yarder with 1:28 left that defeated 4A champion Wagoner 9-7. His longest field goal was 44 yards. Converted 44-of-45 extra points as he helped the Tigers win a district title. Kicked two field goals against Sapulpa. In his career, he was 80-of-81 on PATs and 12-of-13 on field goals.

College: Uncommitted

AP CHANCE WILSON

Rejoice Christian ¦ Sr. ¦ HT: 6-3 ¦ WT: 190

The year: Led the 2A Eagles to an undefeated regular season. In eight games, completed 106-of-175 passes for 2,054 yards and 23 TDs, and had 98 rushes for 673 yards and 13 TDs. Averaged for 35.3 yards on four punts with three inside the 20. Accounted for 10,249 yards and 140 TDs in his career, and also scored as a punt and kick returner, and defensive back.

College: Montana State

Coach of the Year

TRAVIS HILL

Muskogee

In his second season at Muskogee's helm, led the Roughers to a 10-2 record and a berth in the 6AII semifinals for the first time since 2016. It was a dramatic turnaround after the Roughers went winless in 2020 and 2-8 in 2021. Hill was East Central's head coach from 1998-2011, leading the Cardinals to a 136-36 record, winning a 5A state title in 2005 and a state final berth in 2010. The East Central High School and Northeastern State graduate started his coaching career as an assistant for four years at Stillwater, and then spent nine seasons as a Northeastern A&M assistant. He joined Muskogee's staff for two years in 2015-16 before moving to Broken Arrow as defensive coordinator for three seasons from 2017-19, and helped the 6AI Tigers win their only state title in 2018. He returned to Muskogee's staff in 2020.

First team offense

Pos. Player School Class Ht. Wt. QB Kirk Francis Metro Chr. Sr. 6-2 182 RB DJ McKinney Union Sr. 5-9 165 RB Noah Roberts Stillwater Sr. 5-8 150 WR Camden Crooks Cushing Sr. 6-0 190 WR Micah Tease B.T. Washington Sr. 6-1 190 TE Luke Hasz Bixby Sr. 6-3 235 OL Jacob Lail Bixby Sr. 6-2 260 OL Jamison Meija Broken Arrow Sr. 6-5 270 OL Bennett Ringleb Union Sr. 6-5 280 OL JaKobe Sanders Stillwater Sr. 6-3 305 OL Kaden Stanton Beggs Sr. 6-6 315

First team defense

Pos. Player School Class Ht. Wt. DL De'Marion Thomas Union Sr. 6-4 315 DL Tyler Rich Owasso Sr. 6-3 285 DL Roman Garcia Wagoner Sr. 6-3 245 LB Cooper Crissup Jenks Sr. 5-10 185 LB Hank Puckett Bixby Jr. 5-10 200 LB Reese Roller Verdigris Sr. 6-0 210 DB Cale Fugate Bixby Sr. 5-11 180 DB Gabe Rodriguez Wagoner Sr. 5-9 170 DB Jalyn Stanford Jenks Sr. 5-10 185 DB Devin Robinson Union Sr. 6-0 180 DB Jaxon Woods Hominy Jr. 5-10 170

First team special teams/all-purpose

Pos. Player School Class Ht. Wt. K Parker Stephens Coweta Sr. 6-1 175 KR Mason Ford Coweta Sr. 5-9 170 AP Chance Wilson Rejoice Chr. Sr. 6-3 190 AP Connor Kirky Bixby Sr. 6-1 190

Second team offense

Pos. Player School Class Ht. Wt. QB Blaze Berlowitz Cushing Sr. 6-3 200 RB Red Martel Beggs Jr. 5-10 190 RB Eric Virgil Hilldale Sr. 5-9 187 RB John Washington Lincoln Chr. Sr. 5-9 185 WR Anthony Hills Owasso Sr. 6-3 190 WR Breck Nauman Metro Chr. Sr. 6-0 190 OL Brody Duffel Bixby Jr. 6-4 225 OL Maddox Gilkey Union/Jenks Sr. 6-4 280 OL Yale Gray Verdigris Sr. 6-2 250 OL Evan Keefe Hilldale Sr. 6-3 265 OL Milton White Jenks Sr. 6-0 300

Second team defense

Pos. Player School Class Ht. Wt. DL Carson Flanary Coweta Sr. 6-1 210 DL Elias Sherman B.T. Washington Sr. 6-2 280 DL Alex Shieldnight Wagoner Sr. 6-4 225 LB Braeden Foster Owasso Sr. 6-2 190 LB Tyler Johnson Lincoln Chr. Sr. 5-11 220 LB Dietrich Moore Broken Arrow Sr. 6-0 215 LB Zac Tyson Stillwater Sr. 6-2 195 DB Tagg Campbell Metro Chr. Sr. 5-10 178 DB Cooper Lai Cascia Hall Sr. 6-2 180 DB Hudson Henslick Collinsville Sr. 5-8 155 DB Jakeb Snyder Bixby Sr. 5-8 170

Second team special teams/all-purpose

Pos. Player School Class Ht. Wt. K Corbin Grant Stillwater Sr. 5-8 180 P Gage Gundy Stillwater Sr. 6-3 205 KR Grayson Tempest Union Sr. 5-11 168 AP Logan Hattaway Cl. Sequoyah Sr. 5-11 185

Honorable mention

Barnsdall: Easton Malone, RB, so.

Bartlesville: Ashton Lydon, LB, sr.; PJ Wallace, RB, so.

Beggs: Ryan Grayson, WR/DB, so.; Darien Johnson, LB, sr.

Berryhill: Logan Bivins, C, sr.; Eli Burke, L, sr.; Damarie Davis, DL, sr.; Trenton Deramus, LB, sr. Aiden Horner, K, sr.

Bishop Kelley: Braden Goodwin, P, sr.; Austin Hieger, OL, sr.; Austin Munson, RB, sr.; Max Priest, DB, sr.; Stice Smith, QB, jr.

Bixby: Kordell Gouldsby, WR, jr.; Dylan Hasz, DB/WR, sr.; Kason Hatley, DL, jr.; Payton Hawkins, L, jr.; Brandon Hobbs, DL, jr.; Levi Hoffman, K/P, sr.; Christian Kaiser, WR, sr.; Justin Kirk, DL, jr.; Evan McClure, OL, jr.; Sam McCormick, WR/LB, jr.; Jersey Robb, RB/LB, sr.

Booker T. Washington: Lathan Boone, QB, sr.; Aiden Walker, LB, sr.

Bristow: Ryder Goodwin, K, sr.; Charles Ware, RB/DB, sr.

Broken Arrow: Kayleb Barnett, WR, so.; Lane Condry, LB, jr.; Kaydin Jones, RB, fr.; Nate Jones, RB, sr.; Owen Jones, QB, jr.; Kade Matthews, WR, sr.; Auztin Newell, LB, sr.; Josh Willhite, TE, sr.

Cascia Hall: Ethan Clark, LB, sr.; James Heatherman, L, jr.; Aidan Hicks, TE, sr.; Owen Pazzo, L, sr.; Vincent Peters, L, sr.; Baxter Robertson, RB/LB, sr.; Jayce Ward, RB/LB, sr.

Central: Bill Shaw, WR, sr.; Jamond Silas, QB, sr.

Chelsea: Mikey Ferrara, DL, sr.

Claremore: Seth Bell, DL, sr.; Jesse Cagle, LB, jr.; Dawson Coppinger, OL, sr.; Gage Deckard, WR/DB, jr.; Braxton Etheridge, QB, jr.; Tate Hepler, DB, sr.; Ben Jordan, L, jr.; Eli Rodgers, WR, jr.; Micah Teel, RB, jr.

Claremore Sequoyah: Karson Bickel, WR/LB, sr.

Collinsville: Blake Gilkey, LB/RB, sr.; Kaden Rush, QB, sr.; DJ Whittley, L, sr.

Coweta: Lolo Bell, RB, sr.; Noah Loyd, LB, sr.; Luke Maledon, LB, jr.; Nate Maledon, DB, sr.; Deacon Peterson, DL, jr.; Na’Kylan Starks, QB, sr.; Eain Williams, DB, jr.

Cushing: Brody Berlowitz, WE/DE, sr.; Noah Jones, RB/DB, sr.; Brady Matheson, WR, jr.; Riley Matheson, LB, sr.; Kade Ralston, OL, sr.; Brody Todd, OL, sr.; Lane Yaunt, WR/DB, sr.

Davenport: Peyton Gaylord, DL, jr.; Colton VanFossen, WR, sr.

Dewar: Ashton Hawkins, LB, sr.

Edison: Luke Parish, QB, sr.; Corey Rowland, WR/DB, jr.

Glenpool: Brayden Nelson, RB, sr.

Hale: Fernando Botello, L, sr.

Hilldale: Wyatt Branscum, DL, sr.; Logan Harper, LB, sr.

Holland Hall: William Franden, OL, sr.; Parker Jenney, LB/WR, sr.; Lance Kramer, DL, sr.; Mace Patterson, OL, sr; Jalen Thompson, WR/DB, sr.; Kaleb Young, LB, sr.

Hominy: Xavier Perdue, WR/LB, sr.; Chase Tindell, RB/LB sr.

Jenks: Hudson Ball, DE, so.; Jaiden Carroll, RB, sr.; Ashton Cunningham, DB, so.; Ike Owens, QB, sr.; Andrew Pursell, K, sr.; Sam Stone, DB, so.; Ty Walls, WR/DB, sr.

Kiefer: Trey Ashford, TE/LB, sr.; Brayden Barber, LB/WR, jr.; Jentry Pendergraft, DL, jr.; Tate Rader, RB/KR, sr.; Jaxon Worley, QB, jr.

Liberty: Brandon Aguayo, WR, sr.; Barrett Brown, L, jr.; Jaylen Prestridge, RB, so.

Lincoln Christian: Isaac Autaubo, L, sr.; Cam Dooley, WR, sr.; Seth Kruse, WR/DB sr.; Luke Milligan, QB, jr.; David Smithwick, L, jr.

Locust Grove: Kidman Fleming, LB, sr.

Mannford: Jake Moore, WR/LB, sr.

Metro Christian: Tagg Campbell, RB, sr.; Mario Darrington, WR, sr.; Mason Fields, OL, sr.; Jaxson Grimes, WR/DB, sr.; Kendale Johnson, DL, sr.; Isaac Penland, DL, sr.

Mounds: Mason Coddington, QB, sr.; Eric Ortega, WR, sr.

Muskogee: Ondraye Beasley, WR., so.; Jayden Bell, WR/CB/PR, sr.; Jamarian Ficklin, QB, so.; Brandon Tolbert, RB/LB, sr.

NOAH: Chet Green, QB, jr.; Benjamin Lowery, RB, sr.; Danny Okoye, DL, jr.

Oologah: Collin Schrader, OL, sr.

Owasso: Chase Everett, K, sr.; Tyler Frankenfield, DB, sr.; Kunta Jordan, LB, sr.; Derek Lockridge, DB, jr.; Koen Ponder, OL sr.; J’kharri Thomas, WR, jr.; Mason Willingham, QB, sr.

Pawhuska: Todd Drummond, QB, sr.; Deacon Hendren, DB/WR/P/PR, jr.; John Reed, LB, sr.; Traven Richardson, WR, jr.; Tyrel Richardson, RB/LB, sr.; Tahnahkeh Supernaw, WR, jr. Noah Willson, LB, jr.

Pryor: Blake Raglin, OL/LB, sr.

Regent Prep: John Mark Roller, QB, so.; Carter Smith, WR, sr.

Rejoice Christian: Dalton Close, DL, sr.; Caleb Marley, QB/WR/DB, so.; Solomon Morton, WR/DB, sr.; Maverick Price, K, jr.; Bryce Revard, WR/DB, sr.

Rogers: Edriece Anderson, TE/DE, sr.; Servhant Counsellor, DT, sr.; AJ Forte, LB, sr.

Sand Springs: Brody Rutledge, WR, sr.

Sapulpa: Colton Howard, QB, jr.; Cameran Mackey, LB, sr.; Tre Morrow, WR/DB, sr.;

Skiatook: Alex Morgan, WR, sr.; Colton Sutton, RB/LB, sr.

Sperry: Brady Benham, QB, jr.; Walker McCause, RB/LB, sr.; Chase Woodall, DL, sr.

Stillwater: Garhett Reese, DB, sr.; Zac Tyson, LB, sr.

Stroud: Stetson Bunyard, L, sr.

Tahlequah: Beckett Robinson, WR/DB, so.

Union: Bryce Ashlock, LB, sr.; Jino Boyd, WR, jr.; Isaac Covington, DB, jr.; Thomas Gothard, DB, sr.; Braylen Irvin-Fisher, LB, sr.; Shaker Reisig, QB, so.; Cameron Sarey, K, sr.

Verdigris: Tripp Fuller, LB, sr.; Drache Marveggio LB, sr.; Tyler Mitchell, WR/DB, sr.; Mason Mittasch, RB/DB, sr.; Dalton Person, WR/DB, sr.; Caden Parnell, RB/LB, sr.; Dylan White, QB, sr.; Mason Young, L, sr.; Luis Zaferes, DL, sr.

Victory Christian: Judah Byrams, RB, sr.; Teyton “Tot” Chandler, LB, jr.

Vinita: Paul Glasscock, QB, sr.; Ransom Williams, LB, sr.

Wagoner: Kale Charboneau, QB/LB, so.; Ethan Muehlenweg, K, sr.

Wesleyan Christian: Tyrel Cloud, QB, jr.; Kael Siemers, WR, jr.

How the team was picked

All-World nomination forms were emailed to metro coaches. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa or any school within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population larger than 5,000 are considered metro area schools. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. Barry Lewis made the final selections after reviewing the forms and consulting with area coaches.

Recent award history

Player of the Year

2021: Braylin Presley, Bixby (offense); Zane Woodham, Holland Hall (defense)

2020: Braylin Presley, Bixby (offense); Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall (defense)

2019: Asher Link, Metro Christian (offense); Brennan Presley, Bixby (defense)

2018: Noah Cortes, Broken Arrow (offense); Dax Hill, B.T. Washington (defense)

2017: Will Kuehne, Owasso (offense); Coby Tillman, Bixby (defense)

2016: Shamari Brooks, Union (offense); Brock Martin, Oologah (defense)

2015: Micah Wilson, Lincoln Christian; Cooper Nunley, Jenks (readers' choice)

2014: Nic Roller, Bixby; Wyatt Steigerwald, Nowata (readers’ choice)

2013: Lawrence Evitt, Wagoner; Zane McElroy, Collinsville (readers’ choice)

2012: Stanvon Taylor, East Central; Hunter Atyia, Union (readers' choice)

2011: Andrew Hearon, Metro Christian; Conner Sherwood, Cascia Hall (readers' choice)

2010: Christian Hood, Union (staff and readers' choice)

2009: Jake Alexander, Jenks; DeWitt Jennings, Bixby (readers' choice)

2008: Tracy Moore, Union; Johnny Deaton, Sand Springs (readers' choice)

2007: Chris Adkins, Jenks, and Beau Bentley, Bixby

2006: Michael Harris, B.T. Washington

2005: Michael Barnett, East Central

Coach of the Year

2021: Loren Montgomery, Bixby

2020: Tag Gross, Holland Hall

2019: Jared McCoy, Metro Christian

2018: David Alexander, Broken Arrow

2017: Lee Blankenship, Beggs

2016: Loren Montgomery, Bixby

2015: Greg Wilson, Haskell

2014: Matt Hagebusch, Nowata

2013: Matt Hennesy, Locust Grove

2012: Bobby Klinck, East Central

2011: Dale Condict, Wagoner

2010: Aaron Meier, Catoosa

2009: J.J. Tappana, Bishop Kelley

2008: Kirk Fridrich, Union

2007: Steve Edwards, Glenpool

2006: Kenny Jackson, Rogers

2005: Pat McGrew, Bixby