How was the World’s All-State team chosen?

Efforts were made for Tulsa World All-World/All-State forms to be emailed to all schools, and their head coaches were asked to nominate their players. Players from all grades were eligible, a significant difference between the World’s All-State team and the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s selections that include only seniors. Another difference is the OCA's selections only allow for a maximum of two players per team. The OCA’s All-State selections were announced Jan. 25.

Two of the 26 players on the World’s All-State first team are juniors — Hominy's Jaxon Woods and Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson. Last year, three juniors were selected and two of those, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford and Edmond Santa Fe offensive lineman Jonathan Ashford, repeated on the first team this year while McAlester's Erik McCarty was named to the second team. McCarty was also a second-team selection in 2020.

A player did not have to be nominated by his coach to be honored, but a coach’s nomination can be an important factor as to whether a player was chosen. It’s difficult for a player to be recognized if he is not nominated or if a team does not submit statistics to the Tulsa World. I made the final decisions on All-State and the All-World honors that were published Saturday.

The selections came after reviewing the nominations and consulting other World writers/correspondents and some coaches. Decisions were based primarily on 2022 performances, but career achievements were given some consideration.

When will the player of the year be announced?

Selections of the metro’s top offensive and defensive players are announced during the All-World Awards event — this school year’s is scheduled during the summer at a date and venue to be announced. The five offensive and five defensive finalists were published in Saturday’s paper. All 10 of those finalists were automatically named to the World’s All-State first team. Selecting now an All-State player of the year could give away the All-World winners. This year’s All-State winner will be announced in the summer after the All-World banquet.

Why was Stillwater's Tucker Barnard selected coach of the year?

A good argument could be for any of the nine coaches who won state titles — as well as some others, including Muskogee's Travis Hill, the All-World selection, who led the Roughers on an amazing turnaround in 2022. But Barnard receives the World’s state honor after leading the Pioneers to a 13-0 record and their first state football title since 1967, after near-misses in 2018 and '19. Stillwater, which was not the World's pre-season pick to win 6AII, is only the second team besides Bixby to win a 6AII state title. Barnard is honored for what he did in 2022 and what he has done in his 12 years at the Pioneers' helm.

What were the toughest decisions in selecting the first team?

It was especially tough to leave off running backs Eric Virgil of Hilldale and Casmen Hill of Chandler — they had great seasons and tremendous careers. Excelling at more than one position was a key factor in some decisions.

How many teams and classifications are represented on the World’s first team?

The first team includes players from 21 schools, with Bixby and Union each having three selections. Twelve players came from 6AI, four from 5A, three from 3A, two each from 6AII, 4A and 2A, and one from A.