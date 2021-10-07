115 years in the making: Central finally has a stadium to call its own

According to Gilley, many at the time believed the school was to receive land for a football stadium at the new location.

“They received the land, but they never got the stadium,” Gilley said. “So, we’re (45) years later and they’re finally receiving the football stadium. It’s exciting for the Central community and long overdue.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since 2013, the Braves have used Webster’s Milton Stadium for hosting home games. Before that, it was Booker T. Washington’s S.E. Williams Stadium.

“I think it’s a real blessing (having the new stadium),” senior receiver/defensive back Ty’ionn Cox said. “Instead of having to travel a lot for our home games, we can just come on out back."

The stadium sits where the old practice field ran along the north side of campus, ringed by a six-lane running track. It is not more than the distance of a long field goal behind the 8-year-old Central Athletic Complex, which houses coaches' offices, locker rooms and weight-lifting equipment.

The varsity Braves will move into locker rooms in the stadium, clearing space for junior high athletes in the CAC.