112022-tul-spt-hsfbsked_merged

Broken Arrow will be the site for a rare Class 6AI football semifinals doubleheader next Friday.

Jenks (10-2) will face Bixby (10-1) at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, followed by top-ranked Union (11-0) against Owasso (8-4) at 7 p.m. The early game will be a rematch of Jenks' 38-35 victory that snapped Bixby's 58-game winning streak on Nov. 3.

This is the first 6AI semifinals twin bill since 2018 when it was played at the University of Tulsa's H.A. Chapman Stadium.

On Saturday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced that all of next weekend's games will be played on Friday except for the 5A semifinals, which will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday. In the 5A semifinals, top-ranked Grove (12-0) will play Midwest City Carl Albert (10-2) at Owasso while McAlester (10-2) meets McGuinness (11-1) at Jenks.

Most games are at 7 p.m., but there are a few exceptions. In the 4A semifinals, Wagoner (9-3) will meet Poteau (10-2) at 1 p.m. Friday at East Central University in Ada. In the 2A quarterfinals, Claremore Sequoyah (11-1) will play Millwood (11-1) at 1 p.m. Friday at Harrah. In the B quarterfinals, Wetumka (10-1) will play Seiling (11-0) at 1 p.m. Friday at Newcastle. ECU, Harrah and Newcastle also are hosting doubleheaders.

This is the first year that the 2A, A and B quarterfinals will be played at neutral sites.

PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

Below are next weekend's football playoff pairings. All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

CLASS 6AI

Semifinals

At Broken Arrow

Jenks (10-2) vs. Bixby (10-1), 1 p.m.

Owasso (8-4) vs. Union (11-0)

CLASS 6AII

Semifinals

Deer Creek (10-1) vs. Stillwater (11-0) at Ponca City

Muskogee (10-1) vs. Choctaw (10-1) at East Central U.

CLASS 5A

Semifinals

Saturday

OKC McGuinness (10-1) vs. McAlester (10-2) at Jenks, 7 p.m.

MWC Carl Albert (10-2) vs. Grove (12-0) at Owasso, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Elk City (11-1) vs. Cushing (12-0) at Putnam City

Poteau (10-2) vs. Wagoner (9-3) at East Central U., 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Metro Christian (12-0) vs. Lincoln Christian (11-1) at Oologah

OKC Heritage Hall (11-1) vs. Verdigris (11-1) at Prague

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Washington (12-0) vs. Idabel (9-3) at McAlester

OKC Millwood (11-1) vs. Claremore Sequoyah (11-1) at Harrah, 1 p.m.

Jones (9-3) vs. Kiefer (11-1) at Edmond North

Victory Christian (9-3) vs. Chandler (9-3) at Edmond Santa Fe

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Fairview (12-0) vs. Stroud (9-2) at Kingfisher

Gore (12-0) vs. Crescent (10-1) at Harrah

Hominy (12-0) vs. Hooker (9-3) at NWOSU

Ringling (12-0) vs. Colcord (12-0) at Moore

CLASS B

Quarterfinals

Laverne (10-1) vs. Weleetka (10-2) at Newcastle

Wetumka (10-1) vs. Seiling (11-0) at Newcastle, 1 p.m.

Regent Prep (11-0) vs. Velma-Alma (9-3) at Southern Nazarene

Okla. Bible (12-0) vs. Dewar (11-0) at Cashion

CLASS C

Semifinals

Waynoka (11-0) vs. Mountain View-Gotebo (8-3) at Watonga

Tipton (11-0) vs. Timberlake (11-1) at Alex