112022-tul-spt-hsfast_merged

Jenks vs Bixby (copy)

Jenks’ Ashton Cunningham (right) tackles Bixby’s Cale Fugate during their Nov. 3 game.

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

Bixby (10-1) vs. Jenks (10-2)

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Broken Arrow

The matchup: Many have hoped that the Class 6AI semifinals would include this rematch of Jenks' 38-35 win that snapped Bixby's 58-game winning streak on Nov. 3. This is the first time since Jenks' 56-26 win in 2010 that these longtime rivals will meet in the playoffs. Bixby, which has won the 6AII title the past four years, will look to reach a state title game for the ninth season in a row. Jenks, the two-time defending 6AI state champion, is trying to reach the title game for the fifth consecutive year. 

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

