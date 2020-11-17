Football players of the week: Skiatook's Alex Johnson, B.T. Washington's Adam "AJ" Carey

Alex Johnson

Skiatook, Readers choice

Senior linebacker filled in at running back because of injuries and had 17 rushes for 198 yards with three touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over Fort Gibson in a Class 4A playoff opener. Also had two tackles. Won by 52 votes over Cushing's Camden Crooks.

Adam "AJ" Carey

B.T. Washington, Staff choice

Senior defensive end had 12 tackles with six for sacks and two others for losses, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and was perfect on all long snaps in a 56-14 win over Lawton in a Class 6AII playoff opener.

To nominate a player of the week, email Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

