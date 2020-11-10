Football players of the week: Regent Prep's Seth Streeter; Bixby's Braylin Presley

Senior quarterback/defensive back accounted for 407 yards and eight touchdowns in 62-58 win at Class B then-No. 3 Davenport. Completed 20-of-27 passes for 233 yards, had 43 rushes for 174 yards, 3 1/2 tackles and a key fourth-quarter interception on defense. Also passed for a pair of two-point conversions. Scored the go-ahead TD on a 1-yard run with 9:23 left. Won by 130 votes over Central quarterback KT Owens.

Junior running back had 413 all-purpose yards, primarily in the first half, and five touchdowns in the 70-21 win over 6AII No. 5 Booker T. Washington in Week 10 on ESPN. Had 19 rushes for 201 yards and four TDs, five catches for 155 yards, including a 92-yard TD, a 41-yard kickoff return and two punt returns for 16 yards. Also was the staff choice winner in Weeks 0 and 5.