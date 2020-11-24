 Skip to main content
Football players of the week: Regent Prep's Carter Smith; Verdigris' Evan Anderson

Football players of the week: Regent Prep's Carter Smith; Verdigris' Evan Anderson

Carter Smith

Regent Prep, Readers choice

Sophomore receiver had 11 catches for 341 yards and seven TDs -- tying Jack Wright’s school record for TD catches in a game -- in a 67-16 victory over Barnsdall in the second round of the Class B playoffs. Had more than twice as many votes as the runner-ups, Bristow's Stephon Tolon and Cushing's Camden Crooks.

Evan Anderson

Verdigris, Staff choice

Junior safety/receiver had two interceptions in the final two minutes, including the tiebreaking pick-6 on a 36-yard return with 1:32 left, and six tackles in a 27-21 victory over Berryhill in a Class 3A second-round playoff game. Also had four catches for 51 yards.

To nominate a player of the week, email Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

CSmith20 (copy)

Regent Prep football player Carter Smith. COURTESY

 Courtesy
AndersonEv20 (copy)

Verdigris football player Evan Anderson. COURTESY

 Courtesy

