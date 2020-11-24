Football players of the week: Regent Prep's Carter Smith; Verdigris' Evan Anderson

Carter Smith

Regent Prep, Readers choice

Sophomore receiver had 11 catches for 341 yards and seven TDs -- tying Jack Wright’s school record for TD catches in a game -- in a 67-16 victory over Barnsdall in the second round of the Class B playoffs. Had more than twice as many votes as the runner-ups, Bristow's Stephon Tolon and Cushing's Camden Crooks.