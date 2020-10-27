 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football players of the week: Owasso's Austin Havens; Union's Matthias Roberson

Football players of the week: Owasso's Austin Havens; Union's Matthias Roberson

{{featured_button_text}}

Austin Havens

Owasso, Readers choice

Sophomore quarterback completed 9-of-15 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-14 win at Mustang. Also had eight rushes for 35 yards and a TD. Edged Pryor QB Ben Ward by 57 votes in the readers' poll.

Matthias Roberson

Union, Staff choice

Junior defensive end had 10 tackles, two sacks that led to Union TDs, and a fumble recovery in a 50-25 victory over Norman North.

To nominate a player of the week, email Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday.

+1 
AHavens20 (copy)

Owasso quarterback Austin Havens. BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World

 Barry Lewis
+1 
Roberson20 (copy)

Union's Matthias Roberson, Tulsa, OK. COURTESY

 Courtesy

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all
OK Preps Extra

OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all

  • Updated

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is opening postseason play to "all schools that desire an opportunity," because of the high number of district football games postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News