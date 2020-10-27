Football players of the week: Owasso's Austin Havens; Union's Matthias Roberson

Austin Havens
Owasso, Readers choice
Sophomore quarterback completed 9-of-15 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-14 win at Mustang. Also had eight rushes for 35 yards and a TD. Edged Pryor QB Ben Ward by 57 votes in the readers' poll.
Matthias Roberson
Union, Staff choice
Junior defensive end had 10 tackles, two sacks that led to Union TDs, and a fumble recovery in a 50-25 victory over Norman North.
To nominate a player of the week, email Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!