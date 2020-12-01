Football players of the week: Holland Hall's Zane Woodham; Wagoner's Braden Drake

Zane Woodham

Holland Hall, Readers choice

Junior running back/linebacker had 18 rushes for 257 yards and six touchdowns plus 10 tackles with three for losses in a 52-21 win over Kingfisher in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Regent Prep lineman Duvon Boshoff was the runner-up.

Braden Drake

Wagoner, Staff choice

Senior RB/safety had 24 rushes for 187 yards and two TDs -- including the 72-yard winner with 30 seconds left -- in a 21-14 comeback win over Tuttle in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Also had five solo tackles with an assist and two pass breakups. It was the second consecutive year that Drake scored the winning TD late in the fourth quarter of the quarterfinals.