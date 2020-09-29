 Skip to main content
Football players of the week: East Central's Cunu Fields; Claremore's Noah Smallwood
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Football players of the week: East Central's Cunu Fields; Claremore's Noah Smallwood

Cunu Fields

East Central, Readers choice

Sophomore quarterback accounted for 401 yards and five touchdowns in a 57-24 win at Rogers. Completed 16-of-28 passes for 332 yards and four TDs and had seven carries for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Smallwood

Claremore, Staff choice

Junior QB/defensive back accounted for 324 offensive yards and six TDs in a 49-28 win over Glenpool. Had 31 carries for 218 yards and five TDs. Completed 7-of-12 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Also intercepted two passes and had a fumble recovery on defense.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

