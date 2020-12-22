Football players of the week: Dewar's Joey Fowler; Metro Christian's Cade Gibson

Senior quarterback/safety accounted for 310 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 victory over Laverne in the Class B state final. Completed 13-of-17 passes for 171 yards and one TD. Had 14 rushes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Also had 19 tackles and picked off two passes. Another standout for Dewar was senior running back/linebacker Shawn Maxwell, who had 34 carries for 210 yards and two TDs plus 15 tackles.

Senior linebacker/receiver had 10 solos and 14 assists in a 48-37 victory over Washington in the Class 2A state final. Had 7 1/2 tackles for losses that totaled 36 yards with three sacks, including a pair on third downs that ended Washington's first two drives after moving inside the Metro 25. On offense, he had three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. Another Metro standout was sophomore quarterback Kirk Francis, who completed 29-of-44 passes for 367 yards and five TDs.