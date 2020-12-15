Football players of the week: Dewar's Joey Fowler; Holland Hall's Wallace Clark

Joey Fowler

Dewar, Readers choice

Senior quarterback/defensive back accounted for 405 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-14 win over Shattuck in the Class B semifinals. Completed 18-of-21 passes for 203 yards and three TDs, and had 23 rushes for 202 yards and two TDs. On defense, had 14 tackles and an interception. Won the last poll of the season by 248 votes over Wagoner's Trey Gause, who edged teammate Braden Drake and Holland Hall's Wallace Clark for second place.