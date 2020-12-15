 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football players of the week: Dewar's Joey Fowler; Holland Hall's Wallace Clark

Football players of the week: Dewar's Joey Fowler; Holland Hall's Wallace Clark

{{featured_button_text}}

Joey Fowler

Dewar, Readers choice

Senior quarterback/defensive back accounted for 405 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-14 win over Shattuck in the Class B semifinals. Completed 18-of-21 passes for 203 yards and three TDs, and had 23 rushes for 202 yards and two TDs. On defense, had 14 tackles and an interception. Won the last poll of the season by 248 votes over Wagoner's Trey Gause, who edged teammate Braden Drake and Holland Hall's Wallace Clark for second place.

Wallace Clark

Holland Hall, Staff choice

Senior QB/safety accounted for 398 yards and five TDs in a 35-7 victory over Lincoln Christian in the 3A final. Completed 15-of-23 passes for 268 yards and three TDs, and had 15 carries for 130 yards and two TDs. Also had two tackles and averaged 38 yards on three punts.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

+1 
FowlerJDe20 (copy)

Dewar's Joey Fowler. COURTESY

 Courtesy
+1 
ClarkW20 (copy)

Holland Hall football player Wallace Clark. BARRY LEWIS, TULSA WORLD

 Barry Lewis

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News