Football players of the week: Dewar's Joey Fowler; Holland Hall's Wallace Clark

Joey Fowler
Dewar, Readers choice
Senior quarterback/defensive back accounted for 405 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-14 win over Shattuck in the Class B semifinals. Completed 18-of-21 passes for 203 yards and three TDs, and had 23 rushes for 202 yards and two TDs. On defense, had 14 tackles and an interception. Won the last poll of the season by 248 votes over Wagoner's Trey Gause, who edged teammate Braden Drake and Holland Hall's Wallace Clark for second place.
Wallace Clark
Holland Hall, Staff choice
Senior QB/safety accounted for 398 yards and five TDs in a 35-7 victory over Lincoln Christian in the 3A final. Completed 15-of-23 passes for 268 yards and three TDs, and had 15 carries for 130 yards and two TDs. Also had two tackles and averaged 38 yards on three punts.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!