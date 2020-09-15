Football players of the week: Cushing's Camden Crooks, Inola's Dalton Norman, Vian's Javyn Wright

Camden Crooks
Cushing • Staff choice
Sophomore receiver/defensive back had six receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns, plus 10 tackles and an interception in a 27-7 win at Perkins-Tryon.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Dalton Norman
Inola • Readers choice
In a rarity, there was a tie in the readers' voting. Norman, a senior receiver, had 11 catches for 182 yards and three TDs in a 44-14 victory over Salina.
Javyn Wright
Vian • Readers choice
Senior quarterback accounted for 352 total yards and three TDs in a 32-28 win at OKC Marshall. Had 31 rushes for 232 yards and threw the winning 94-yard TD pass to DeSean Mays with 1:46 left.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
