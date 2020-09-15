 Skip to main content
Football players of the week: Cushing's Camden Crooks, Inola's Dalton Norman, Vian's Javyn Wright
  • Updated

Barry Lewis and Luke Slabaugh break down the week's biggest games. COURTESY/FOX23

Camden Crooks

Cushing • Staff choice

Sophomore receiver/defensive back had six receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns, plus 10 tackles and an interception in a 27-7 win at Perkins-Tryon.

Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.

Dalton Norman

Inola • Readers choice

In a rarity, there was a tie in the readers' voting. Norman, a senior receiver, had 11 catches for 182 yards and three TDs in a 44-14 victory over Salina.

Javyn Wright

Vian • Readers choice

Senior quarterback accounted for 352 total yards and three TDs in a 32-28 win at OKC Marshall. Had 31 rushes for 232 yards and threw the winning 94-yard TD pass to DeSean Mays with 1:46 left.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Cushing football player Camden Crooks.

Dalton Norman, Inola

Metro Christian plays Vian

