Football players of the week: Coweta's Gage Hamm; Oologah's Aidan Trimble

Football players of the week: Coweta's Gage Hamm; Oologah's Aidan Trimble

Gage Hamm

Coweta, Staff choice

Junior quarterback accounted for 376 yards and five TDs in a 42-27 win at 5A No. 1 Bishop Kelley. Carried 28 times for 202 yards and four touchdowns — all were his season highs. Completed 14-of-19 passes for 174 yards and a TD.

Aidan Trimble

Oologah, Readers choice

Junior running back had 29 rushes for 193 yards and three TDs, including the winner with 1:56 left, and one reception for 16 yards in a 35-28 victory over Cleveland. Defeated runner-up BJ Mizulo of Adair by 122 votes.

To nominate a player of the week, email Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Hamm20 (copy)

Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm. COURTESY

 Barry Lewis
ATrimble20 (copy)

Oologah's Aidan Trimble. COURTESY

 Courtesy

