Football players of the week: Coweta's Gage Hamm; Oologah's Aidan Trimble

Gage Hamm
Coweta, Staff choice
Junior quarterback accounted for 376 yards and five TDs in a 42-27 win at 5A No. 1 Bishop Kelley. Carried 28 times for 202 yards and four touchdowns — all were his season highs. Completed 14-of-19 passes for 174 yards and a TD.
Aidan Trimble
Oologah, Readers choice
Junior running back had 29 rushes for 193 yards and three TDs, including the winner with 1:56 left, and one reception for 16 yards in a 35-28 victory over Cleveland. Defeated runner-up BJ Mizulo of Adair by 122 votes.
To nominate a player of the week, email Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
