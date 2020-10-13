Football players of the week: Central's Tyionn Cox; Pawnee's Blake Skidgel

Tyionn Cox
Central, Readers choice
Junior had five receptions for 138 yards and three TDs to help lead the Braves to their first victory this season, 54-0, at Mannford. Edged Pawnee's Blake Skidgel by 112 votes in the readers' poll.
Blake Skidgel
Pawnee, Staff choice
Senior quarterback had 34 rushes for 262 yards and six TDs in a 54-49 win over NOAH. His 41-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left rallied the Class A No. 5 Black Bears (5-1) past the visiting Jaguars, who had taken the lead 48 seconds earlier. Skidgel also had TD runs of 2, 12, 11, 1 and 5 yards.
