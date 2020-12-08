Football players of the week: Bixby's Jack Puckett; Metro Christian's Kirk Francis

Jack Puckett

Bixby, Readers choice

Junior linebacker had six solo tackles with 3 1/2 sacks and another for a loss in a 17-14 victory over Choctaw in the Class 6AII state final. Had 2 1/2 sacks on Choctaw's final four snaps to seal the win and also two other tackles on Choctaw's last possession. Overcame an early deficit and received more than 1,000 votes -- the most of any player of the week winner this season, surpassing the previous high of 945 set by Booker T. Washington's Jaden King in Week 5.