Football players of the week: Bixby's Jack Puckett; Metro Christian's Kirk Francis

Football players of the week: Bixby's Jack Puckett; Metro Christian's Kirk Francis

Jack Puckett

Bixby, Readers choice

Junior linebacker had six solo tackles with 3 1/2 sacks and another for a loss in a 17-14 victory over Choctaw in the Class 6AII state final. Had 2 1/2 sacks on Choctaw's final four snaps to seal the win and also two other tackles on Choctaw's last possession. Overcame an early deficit and received more than 1,000 votes -- the most of any player of the week winner this season, surpassing the previous high of 945 set by Booker T. Washington's Jaden King in Week 5.

Kirk Francis

Metro Christian, Staff choice

Sophomore quarterback completed 31-of-41 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns, including the winner with 47 seconds left, to lead the Patriots past Marlow 35-31 in the 2A quarterfinals. Finished second in the voting behind Bixby's Jack Puckett as he received the most votes of any runner-up this season.

To nominate a player of the week, email Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

PuckettD20 (copy)

Bixby linebacker Jack Puckett. COURTESY

 Barry Lewis
Francis20 (copy)

Metro Christian quarterback Kirk Francis. BARRY LEWIS, TULSA WORLD

 Barry Lewis

