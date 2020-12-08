Football players of the week: Bixby's Jack Puckett; Metro Christian's Kirk Francis

Jack Puckett
Bixby, Readers choice
Junior linebacker had six solo tackles with 3 1/2 sacks and another for a loss in a 17-14 victory over Choctaw in the Class 6AII state final. Had 2 1/2 sacks on Choctaw's final four snaps to seal the win and also two other tackles on Choctaw's last possession. Overcame an early deficit and received more than 1,000 votes -- the most of any player of the week winner this season, surpassing the previous high of 945 set by Booker T. Washington's Jaden King in Week 5.
Kirk Francis
Metro Christian, Staff choice
Sophomore quarterback completed 31-of-41 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns, including the winner with 47 seconds left, to lead the Patriots past Marlow 35-31 in the 2A quarterfinals. Finished second in the voting behind Bixby's Jack Puckett as he received the most votes of any runner-up this season.
To nominate a player of the week, email Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
