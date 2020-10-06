 Skip to main content
Football players of the week: Bixby's Braylin Presley, BTW's Jaden King
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Football players of the week: Bixby's Braylin Presley, BTW's Jaden King

Jaden King

Braylin Presley

Bixby, Staff choice

Junior running back had career-highs of 25 rushes for 305 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-14 win at Midwest City Carl Albert. Presley nearly doubled his season rushing total. Also had three receptions for 28 yards.

B.T. Washington, Readers choice

Junior cornerback set a school record and possibly tied a state record with four interceptions in a 34-7 victory at Bartlesville. Had three interceptions in the first half. Won by more than 300 votes over runner-up Brycen Peterman of Sand Springs. Washington will host Sand Springs on Friday.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

HS FB Bixby (copy)

Braylin Presley. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

