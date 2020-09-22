Football players of the week -- Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin; Holland Hall's Marc Gouldsby

-
Wyatt Austin
Summit Christian • Readers choice
Junior quarterback/linebacker accounted for 444 yards and was involved in 33 tackles in a 34-30 victory over Barnsdall. Completed 23-of-29 passes for 324 yards and five TDs, and had 13 carries for 120 yards.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Marc Gouldsby
Holland Hall • Staff choice
Senior receiver/defensive back had six receptions for 188 yards and two TDs and intercepted a pass in a 42-7 win over Metro Christian. Also had five solo tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback pressure. Was the runner-up in the readers voting.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
