Football players of the week -- Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin; Holland Hall's Marc Gouldsby
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Football players of the week -- Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin; Holland Hall's Marc Gouldsby

Austin220 (copy)

Summit Christian football's Wyatt Austin. COURTESY

 Courtesy

Wyatt Austin

Summit Christian • Readers choice

Junior quarterback/linebacker accounted for 444 yards and was involved in 33 tackles in a 34-30 victory over Barnsdall. Completed 23-of-29 passes for 324 yards and five TDs, and had 13 carries for 120 yards.

Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.

Marc Gouldsby

Holland Hall • Staff choice

Senior receiver/defensive back had six receptions for 188 yards and two TDs and intercepted a pass in a 42-7 win over Metro Christian. Also had five solo tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback pressure. Was the runner-up in the readers voting.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

