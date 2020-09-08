Football players of the week -- Sapulpa's Te'Zohn Taft; Skiatook's Jace Woodrow

Te'Zohn Taft
Sapulpa • Staff choice
Senior running back/defensive back had 13 rushes for 96 yards, three catches for 60 yards, three TDs overall, two solo tackles, a forced fumble and one kickoff return for 42 yards in a 61-14 win at Edison. Has the rare distinction of being a player-of-the-week (staff choice) winner in three seasons -- he also was honored in Week 5 last year and in Week 6 in 2018.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Jace Woodrow
Skiatook • Readers choice
Junior cornerback had two first-half interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown, and had four tackles in a 31-7 win in the Bulldogs' season opener at Glenpool.
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
