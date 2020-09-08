 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football players of the week -- Sapulpa's Te'Zohn Taft; Skiatook's Jace Woodrow

Football players of the week -- Sapulpa's Te'Zohn Taft; Skiatook's Jace Woodrow

Only $5 for 5 months

Also, Booker T. Washington has impressive win over Del City. COURTESY/FOX23

Te'Zohn Taft

Sapulpa • Staff choice

Senior running back/defensive back had 13 rushes for 96 yards, three catches for 60 yards, three TDs overall, two solo tackles, a forced fumble and one kickoff return for 42 yards in a 61-14 win at Edison. Has the rare distinction of being a player-of-the-week (staff choice) winner in three seasons -- he also was honored in Week 5 last year and in Week 6 in 2018.

Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.

Jace Woodrow

Skiatook • Readers choice

Junior cornerback had two first-half interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown, and had four tackles in a 31-7 win in the Bulldogs' season opener at Glenpool.

+1 
Winter and Spring Sports

Te’zohn Taft

 Brett Rojo
+1 
JWoodrow20

Jace Woodrow

 Courtesy

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News