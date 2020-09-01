Football players of the week -- Sand Springs' Landon Hendricks; Bixby's Braylin Presley

Landon Hendricks
Sand Springs • Readers choice
Junior defensive end was involved in 14 tackles with seven solo and two for losses, had a sack, a pass breakup and saved a 21-17 win at Sapulpa when he recovered a fumble near the Sandites end zone with 1:43 left. Won by 13 votes over Okmulgee running back Malachi Simmons.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Braylin Presley
Bixby • Staff choice
Junior running back had 16 rushes for 185 yards, seven catches for 67 and four TDs -- two each as a rusher and receiver -- in a 34-0 victory over Union. Also had a 19-yard kickoff return. Had a 69-yard run on Bixby's first snap of the season and a 66-yard TD run on the first snap of the second half.
