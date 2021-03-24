Following racists comments during NFHS broadcast, Norman administrator urges OSSAA to be 'driving force of change'

"I've had at least one conversation every single day since this happened with someone associated with the network. On Monday, I had a Zoom meeting with members of their board of directors and every single conversation centered around 'What can we do, we’ve got to do something. We can’t ever let this happen again.'"

Migliorino urged a three-tiered course of action the OSSAA should take toward greater inclusivity. It would mirror efforts already underway in his district and a few others.

“First, a statement of inclusion and non-tolerance of hate should be made at the beginning of any OSSAA sponsored activity. This is already being done in the collegiate ranks, including right here at the University of Oklahoma and Big 12 sponsored sporting events,” he said.

“Second, create a task force with representation from all stakeholder groups including student-athletes, coaches, parents, officials and judges, school administrators and superintendents. … Let them use their experiences to review OSSAA practices/policies and return a clear set of recommendations for how the OSSAA can adapt and ensure all people feel welcomed, represented and valued in our school activities.”