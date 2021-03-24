Following racists comments during NFHS broadcast, Norman administrator urges OSSAA to be 'driving force of change'

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman public school administrator challenged the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association to “make a difference and make it quickly” in the movement toward a more inclusive and racially sensitive society.
Nick Migliorino, superintendent of Norman schools, addressed the OSSAA’s board of directors Wednesday over a racially charged incident that marred the Class 6A girls basketball state tournament in Sapulpa on March 11.
“As the entity that oversees the majority of all athletics and fine arts activities in the state of Oklahoma, I am asking the OSSAA to become a leader in recognizing publicly the inequities in our communities and to become a driving force for change,” he said, reading from a prepared statement.
Migliorino was among the first to decry racists slurs directed at the Norman High girls basketball players by announcer Matt Rowan as they kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem before their first-round game against Midwest City.
The remarks were picked up over an open microphone as part of the NFHS Network’s streaming presentation of the game, shared over social media and created a national firestorm.
OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson, as upset as anyone over what he called the “vile, nasty comments,” said he invited Migliorino to Wednesday’s meeting before the board took up discussions about its relationship with the NFHS Network moving forward.
Since 2014, the OSSAA has had an exclusive contract with the NFHS Network to live-stream postseason contests such as the football and basketball playoffs.
The network, which has similar contracts with 46 other state associations, hires third-party contractors from within each state to film and broadcast the games. The OSSAA sometimes has input into who is hired in Oklahoma, and often does not.
On Wednesday, board members seemed open to any alteration of the contract up to and including termination. Lawton Superintendent Kevin Hime said many he had heard from favored ending it immediately.
Jackson said he has invited NFHS Network representatives to the April board meeting and urged the members not to make a decision while emotions are still running high.
“We want to get as much information as we can and allow them to come in and address you as well," he told the board members. "We don’t want to end a contractual agreement based on emotions."
Jackson said he's had many meetings with NFHS personnel since the incident, and "they're torn up about this, I can assure you."
“They're just crushed to have their name associated with these comments. They’re educators, just just like us. They believe in the same things we do, the value of education-based activities," he said.
"I've had at least one conversation every single day since this happened with someone associated with the network. On Monday, I had a Zoom meeting with members of their board of directors and every single conversation centered around 'What can we do, we’ve got to do something. We can’t ever let this happen again.'"
Migliorino urged a three-tiered course of action the OSSAA should take toward greater inclusivity. It would mirror efforts already underway in his district and a few others.
“First, a statement of inclusion and non-tolerance of hate should be made at the beginning of any OSSAA sponsored activity. This is already being done in the collegiate ranks, including right here at the University of Oklahoma and Big 12 sponsored sporting events,” he said.
“Second, create a task force with representation from all stakeholder groups including student-athletes, coaches, parents, officials and judges, school administrators and superintendents. … Let them use their experiences to review OSSAA practices/policies and return a clear set of recommendations for how the OSSAA can adapt and ensure all people feel welcomed, represented and valued in our school activities.”
“Third, lead by example and start diversity and equity training for all OSSAA employees, starting with this board. Most importantly, require it of all those who are in close proximity to our youth: our officials, our coaches, and yes, our announcers. Then require the same from entities you contract with and provide it for them if necessary.”