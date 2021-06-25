Floyd `Bo' Tiger, a B.T. Washington icon and "living legend" dies at 71

On Wednesday, he was organizing his wallet and getting papers in order in his room when Gwenda took a break from the hospital to get a bite to eat. She wasn’t gone long before she received word that Tiger had stopped breathing.

“His last words to me were, `I went to bed last night praying and I woke up this morning praying,” she said.

From B.T. Washington, Tiger went on to play football on scholarship at the University of Kansas and later played baseball at Bishop College in Dallas, Texas. He had tryouts with the NFL's Bengals and Packers and played semi-pro football with the Tulsa Knights and Denver Ponies.

Among his keepsakes was a letter personally signed by the late Gale Sayers during the latter's legendary pro career with the Chicago Bears. Sayers was urging Tiger to sign with KU, his college alma mater.

Terry remembers a quiet teammate who didn't have to raise his voice to command the huddle.

“He was so talented and he competed so hard. He brought that same bulldog mentality to everything he did," Terry said. "He wasn’t a `rah-rah’ guy but we respected him so much because he just had a look in his eye. We had a lot of hotheads on that team and he had a calming effect.”