First-round football pairings: See who your school is facing

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced first-round football playoff pairings Sunday.
Pairings and byes are listed below.
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
All games Friday unless noted; OSSAA sets starting times at 7:30 p.m., but many schools will agree to move them to 7 p.m.
Class 6AI
Edmond North (1-6) at Edmond Santa Fe (7-2)
Westmoore (5-4) at Southmoore (3-7)
Enid (3-6) at Union (4-4)
Putnam City (4-5) at Broken Arrow (6-3)
Edmond Memorial (0-10) at Owasso (10-0)
Mustang (4-6) at Yukon (6-4)
Moore (3-7) at Jenks (7-1)
Norman (2-6) at Norman North (5-3)
Class 6AII
Stillwater (8-0), bye
Edmond Deer Creek (4-5) at Sand Springs (6-4)
Choctaw (7-3), bye
Bartlesville (3-7) at Putnam North (7-2)
Bixby (8-0), bye
Ponca City (3-5) at Del City (3-5)
Midwest City (5-2) at Muskogee (0-6)
Lawton (4-4) at B.T. Washington (6-3)
Class 5A
El Reno (7-2), bye
Noble (3-6) at Piedmont (4-3)
Rogers (1-9) at Pryor (7-2)
Glenpool (3-6) at McAlester (8-2), Thursday
Coweta (9-1), bye
East Central (4-5) at Claremore (5-4)
OKC McGuinness (7-2), bye
Lawton Eisenhower (2-5) at Duncan (4-3)
MWC Carl Albert (7-1), bye
Woodward (2-7) at Ardmore (3-3)
Bishop Kelley (8-1), bye
Edison (3-6) at Tahlequah (5-4)
Durant (2-7) at Collinsville (10-0)
Sapulpa (5-4) at Shawnee (4-5)
Lawton MacArthur (6-2), bye
Guthrie (5-2), bye
Class 4A
Weatherford (8-0), bye
Bethany (5-5) at Cushing (6-3)
Miami (0-9) at Hilldale (9-1)
Muldrow (1-7) at Grove (6-3)
Wagoner (10-0), bye
Oologah (3-5) at Sallisaw (4-4)
Checotah (2-6) at Tuttle (9-1)
OKC Marshall (4-5) at Newcastle (2-6)
Elgin (0-7) at Blanchard (7-2)
Tecumseh (4-5) at Cache (4-5)
McLain (1-8) at Bristow (6-3)
Broken Bow (5-3), bye
Poteau (8-2), bye
Skiatook (5-3) at Fort Gibson (6-4)
Harrah (2-4) at Clinton (5-3)
Elk City (3-4) at Ada (4-4)
Class 3A
Little Axe (0-9) at OKC Heritage Hall (8-1)
McLoud (5-4) at Plainview (4-6)
Webster (0-7) at Verdigris (8-1)
Berryhill (2-4) at Seminole (5-3)
Lincoln Christian (9-0), bye
Locust Grove (2-7) at Central (3-6)
Bridge Creek (2-6) at Sulphur (7-3)
Kingfisher (6-3), bye
Kingston (10-0), bye
Pauls Valley (5-5) at Perkins-Tryon (5-4)
Stigler (9-1), bye
Westville (3-7) at Vinita (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Holland Hall (8-0) bye
Inola (4-5) at Checotah (4-5)
Dickson (1-9) at Anadarko (6-3)
OKC Mt. St. Mary (4-3) at Lone Grove (7-3)
Class 2A
Oklahoma Christian (8-0), bye
Hennessey (3-5) at Kellyville (6-3)
Marietta (1-6) at Community Christian (8-2), Thursday
Holdenville (2-4) at Davis (6-3)
Pocola (1-7) at Eufaula (7-2)
Antlers (6-4) at Roland (5-3)
Henryetta (1-9) at Sperry (6-3)
Victory Christian (4-5) at Salina (4-6)
Marlow (9-0), bye
Comanche (3-6) at Bethel (5-3)
Alva (2-8) at Chandler (7-3)
Meeker (4-4) at Perry (5-3)
Metro Christian (7-2), bye
Okmulgee (3-4) at Rejoice Christian (3-6)
Vian (8-1), bye
Panama (3-5) at Atoka (6-2)
Cascia Hall (8-1), bye
Keys (3-7) at Hugo (4-5)
Dewey (3-7) at Beggs (6-2)
Morris (3-3) at Claremore Sequoyah (7-2)
OKC Millwood (6-0), bye
Prague (5-3) at Blackwell (5-4)
Frederick (7-2), bye
Coalgate (2-6) at Christian Heritage (6-4)
Adair (9-1), bye
Kansas (4-4) at Kiefer (4-6)
Heavener (2-8) at Idabel (6-2), Saturday
Valliant (3-4) at Spiro (6-1)
Washington (8-1), bye
Purcell (4-5) at Lindsay (5-5), Saturday
Crossings Christian (1-7) at Luther (5-4)
Chisholm (3-6) at Jones (7-2)
Class A
Thomas-Fay-Custer (8-1), bye
Burns Flat (5-5) at Cordell (3-4)
Stratford (2-6) at Tonkawa (7-2)
Watonga (2-6) at Dibble (5-4)
Pawnee (7-1), bye
Caney Valley (5-5) at Quapaw (4-2)
Stroud (1-7) at Colcord (8-1)
Canadian (2-7) at Konawa (7-2)
Ringling (7-0), bye
Healdton (3-4) at Oklahoma Bible (6-4)
Sayre (4-6) at Hobart (5-3)
Texhoma (8-2), bye
Wewoka (9-0), bye
Mounds (2-6) at Central Sallisaw (5-5)
Oklahoma Union (6-1), bye
Wyandotte (4-4) at Morrison (7-2)
Pawhuska (10-0), bye
Afton (3-6) at Hominy (5-5)
Okemah (7-2), bye
Savanna (2-6) at Warner (6-4)
Merritt (2-8) at Minco (6-2)
Mangum (3-4) at Mooreland (4-5)
Hinton (1-7) at Wayne (5-2)
Rush Springs (4-6) at Crescent (7-2)
Gore (7-0), bye
Porter (2-6) at Allen (5-5)
Fairland (1-6) at Woodland (9-1)
Chelsea (3-5) at Commerce (4-4)
Wynnewood (0-7) at Cashion (9-0)
Okla. Christian Academy (1-9) at Elmore City (4-2), Saturday
Hooker (7-3), bye
Fairview (3-7) at Boone-Apache (5-3)
Class B
Laverne (7-1), bye
Seiling (3-7) at Pond Creek-Hunter (3-5)
Waurika (5-3), bye
Central Marlow (3-7) at Southwest Covenant (2-4)
Summit Christian (6-0), bye
Cave Springs (0-9) at Webbers Falls (6-4)
Davenport (8-1), bye
Foyil (0-8) at Garber (6-2)
Velma-Alma (8-1), bye
Strother (5-3) at Snyder (6-3)
Ringwood (5-5), bye
Waukomis (1-8) at Turpin (6-4)
Pioneer-PV (7-3), bye
Yale (3-7) at Drumright (4-6)
Quinton (7-3), bye
Porum (2-8) at Arkoma (5-2)
Dewar (10-0), bye
Weleetka (6-4) at Watts (4-2)
Covington-Douglas (8-2), bye
Olive (1-9) at Depew (6-4)
Cherokee (8-1), bye
Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-7)at Balko/Forgan (5-5)
Caddo (7-2), bye
Tipton (3-5), bye
Regent Prep (8-1), bye
Prue (1-7) at Barnsdall (7-3)
Keota (4-4), bye
Wetumka (4-5), bye
Empire (9-1), bye
Cyril (2-8) at Alex (5-4)
Shattuck (8-1), bye
Canton (3-7) at Okeene (3-6)
Class C
Ryan (1-9) at Buffalo (8-1)
Boise City (3-5) at Thackerville (3-6)
Copan (1-9) at Sasakwa (7-2)
Bluejacket (5-4), bye
Timberlake (10-0), bye
DC-Lamont (3-5) at Oaks (4-4)
Corn Bible (1-8) at Maysville (7-2)
Paoli (2-6) at Waynoka (8-1)
Mountain View-Gotebo (9-0), bye
Grandfield (2-6) at Sharon-Mutual (4-5)
Wilson (1-5) at Medford (7-2)
Welch (1-8) at Maud (5-5)
Midway (9-0), bye
Bowlegs (4-5) at Wesleyan Christian (4-6)
Temple (1-8) at Tyrone (6-2)
Geary (3-7) at Fox (7-3)
