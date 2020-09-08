 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First football game in Will Rogers new stadium canceled

First football game in Will Rogers new stadium canceled

Only $5 for 5 months
Rogers Grandstand

Will Rogers High School's scheduled opening game at its new stadium Friday night has been canceled. Rogers' opponent, Nathan Hale, is in quarantine due to the coronavirus. 

 Stephen Pingry

The long-awaited first game for Will Rogers College High’s new football stadium will have to be delayed.

The Ropers’ opponent for Friday’s game, Nathan Hale, has been quarantined because of contact tracing related to the coronavirus and the game has been canceled, said Gil Cloud, director of athletics for the Tulsa Public Schools.

“This is a disappointment for everybody,’ said Cloud, a former Rogers player. “Some people have been looking forward to this date for six or eight months.”

Dedication ceremonies for the new stadium have been postponed until East Central visits the Ropers on Sept. 24.

Hale’s quarantine runs until Sept. 21, meaning its Sept. 18 home game against Skiatook in the same venue also has been canceled.

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News