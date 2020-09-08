First football game in Will Rogers new stadium canceled

The long-awaited first game for Will Rogers College High’s new football stadium will have to be delayed.

The Ropers’ opponent for Friday’s game, Nathan Hale, has been quarantined because of contact tracing related to the coronavirus and the game has been canceled, said Gil Cloud, director of athletics for the Tulsa Public Schools.

“This is a disappointment for everybody,’ said Cloud, a former Rogers player. “Some people have been looking forward to this date for six or eight months.”

Dedication ceremonies for the new stadium have been postponed until East Central visits the Ropers on Sept. 24.

Hale’s quarantine runs until Sept. 21, meaning its Sept. 18 home game against Skiatook in the same venue also has been canceled.

Mike Brown 918-581-8390 mike.brown@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @mikebrownTW

