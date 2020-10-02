FC Tulsa update: Playoff berth available in home finale

Promotions: Community celebration — Kids at the match will leave ONEOK Field with a small gift of appreciation for their support, while supplies last. When fans arrive, they may be serenaded with the tunes of Scottish bagpipes. Scotfest will throw its annual Celtic celebration at ONEOK Field and there may be an appearance from Scotfest mascot, Big Wullie. Breast Cancer Awareness — Tulsa players will warm up in commemorative pink shirts and fans can purchase their own pink FC Tulsa shirts. A portion of the shirt proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Notable: FC Tulsa can clinch a playoff berth with a win or draw. If FC Tulsa loses, it could still clinch with an Austin Bold loss against San Antonio on Sunday or an FC Tulsa draw or win in a makeup match (if needed) at Rio Grande Valley next week. Saturday’s game is the season finale for Colorado Springs, which is eliminated from playoff contention. ... Eric Bird’s stoppage-time winner against San Antonio last Saturday was selected as the USL’s Goal of the Week. ... Toby Uzo said after scoring two goals coming off the bench late in a 3-2 comeback win Wednesday against OKC Energy FC: “(Tuesday) I was kind of emotional, praying, because I am a Christian. I was praying to God before I went to sleep. I said a prayer asking God, ‘Tomorrow, if I play, if I get a chance tomorrow, do a miracle, give me a goal and I promise you I am going to give all glory to you.’ And that’s the only sentence I am going to give (the media) because this isn’t about me. This isn’t about anything right now, this is all about God. I promised I was going to say all glory to my Lord and my Savior, Jesus Christ if he did a miracle today. I know it seems weird that that’s what I’m saying, but I know what I went through last night. This is just me keeping my vow to God.”