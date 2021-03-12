Favored Collinsville withdraws from dual state wrestling

ENID -- Collinsville would have been the favorite, but instead didn’t participate in the Class 5A dual state wrestling tournament on Friday.

Athletic director Brad Cantrell posted on Collinsville Public Schools' website that "due to unforeseen non-Covid-19-related circumstances, Collinsville will not participate" at dual state.

While Collinsville principal Scott Kiker wouldn’t comment on the situation that led to the decision to bow out of the tournament, he did acknowledge that “it was a very tough decision.”

“We want to be as open with you as we can,” Kiker said, “but due to confidentiality and respect for those involved, we’re just going to decline to say much more.”

Kiker did say that the choice to not wrestle was made on Thursday and that the team was informed during a meeting that day.

“They were devastated,” Kiker said.

Collinsville, which was seeking its first dual state championship since completing a run of five straight in 2015, lost a close 32-28 matchup in last year’s final to Skiatook. No. 2-ranked Skiatook went on to win the title Friday without the Cardinals in the bracket.

Collinsville wrestling coach Wes Harding also declined to comment on the situation.