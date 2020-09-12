 Skip to main content
Fast forward: Week 3's must-see game
  Updated
2019 Bixby football championship season

Bixby quarterback Mason Williams scrambles against Stillwater in the 2019 6AII championship game. 

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Bixby (2-0) at Stillwater (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday 

Where: Pioneer  Stadium

The matchup: It's a rematch of the past two Class 6AII state finals — both won by Bixby, including 40-36 last year. Bixby has the state's longest winning streak among 11-man teams at 27. Stillwater's only two losses since the start of 2018 have been against Bixby. Both teams have opened this season with 6AI opponents, as Bixby defeated No. 5 Union 34-0 and No. 2 Jenks 42-35, and Stillwater beat No. 6 Edmond Santa Fe 42-31 and No. 4 Mustang 62-21.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

