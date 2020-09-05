 Skip to main content
Fast forward: Week 2's must-see game -- Owasso at Broken Arrow

Fast forward: Week 2's must-see game -- Owasso at Broken Arrow

2019 Owasso football championship season

Owasso's Trey Goins, after his two TDs in Friday's win at Fayetteville, will meet Broken Arrow's defense again on Friday night. 

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Owasso (2-0) at Broken Arrow (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday • Where: Memorial Stadium

The matchup: A rematch of Owasso's 42-27 win in the Class 6AI semifinals last season. In their last six meetings, the team that has won has gone to capture the state title. Owasso swept both meetings last year. This game between the teams that will be in the top two spots in the next 6AI rankings gets the edge over Union at Jenks on Friday in the annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl that has produced many classics over the past two decades.

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

