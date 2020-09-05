Fast forward: Week 2's must-see game -- Owasso at Broken Arrow

The matchup: A rematch of Owasso's 42-27 win in the Class 6AI semifinals last season. In their last six meetings, the team that has won has gone to capture the state title. Owasso swept both meetings last year. This game between the teams that will be in the top two spots in the next 6AI rankings gets the edge over Union at Jenks on Friday in the annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl that has produced many classics over the past two decades.