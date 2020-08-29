 Skip to main content
Fast Forward:: Week 1's must-see game -- Jenks at Bixby

Fast Forward:: Week 1's must-see game -- Jenks at Bixby

Bixby defeated Jenks 57-7 last year. TULSA WORLD file

Jenks (1-0) at Bixby (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday • Where: Spartan Stadium

The matchup: Both teams opened the season with impressive wins, as Class 6AII No. 1 Bixby defeated Union 34-0 and 6AI No. 2 Jenks beat Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber 31-15. Bixby has won the past two 6AII state titles and Jenks has reached the past two 6AI state finals. Jenks has dominated the all-time series, but will look to avenge last year’s 57-7 loss to Bixby.

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

