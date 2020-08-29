Fast Forward:: Week 1's must-see game -- Jenks at Bixby

Jenks (1-0) at Bixby (1-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday • Where: Spartan Stadium
The matchup: Both teams opened the season with impressive wins, as Class 6AII No. 1 Bixby defeated Union 34-0 and 6AI No. 2 Jenks beat Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber 31-15. Bixby has won the past two 6AII state titles and Jenks has reached the past two 6AI state finals. Jenks has dominated the all-time series, but will look to avenge last year’s 57-7 loss to Bixby.
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
