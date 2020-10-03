 Skip to main content
Fantastic finish: Victory Christian 42, Kiefer 40
Fantastic finish: Victory Christian 42, Kiefer 40

Victory Christian stopped a two-point conversion with two minutes left, and Gabriel Calhoon recovered the onside kick that enabled the Conquerors to run out the clock and preserve a 42-40 win Friday night at Kiefer.

The Conquerors (2-3, 2-0 2A-7) jumped out to a 30-6 lead and held on as Kiefer (2-3, 1-1) rallied behind quarterback Marek Matheson, who passed for 495 yards and three touchdown passes to Hayden Cooper plus another to Seth Byrd. Matheson scored on a 5-yard run to cut Victory's lead to 42-40, but was pressured on the conversion and his scrambling pass was incomplete.

Victory QB Triton Chandler passed for 156 yards in the first half before being knocked out of the game. Luke Freeman, a receiver/defensive back, replaced Chandler and connected on 5-of-8 passes with TD strikes of 59 yards to Solomon Byrams and 86 to Joshua Udoumoh. Freeman also had 10 tackles and picked off a pass in the fourth quarter. Byrams had 156 rushing yards and four TDs while Udoumoh caught five passes for 155 yards. The teams combined for 1,085 yards -- split almost evenly.

This was the first time the Conquerors were able to start their projected preseason lineup.

"I told our kids that between COVID and the craziness of the world and battling injury after injury, that this is the first week it hasn't been stressful and to just go out and play football," Victory coach Ben Palmer said. "Our kids have fought through it all and never got discouraged.

"We came out strong in the first half. But then Triton got hurt and Luke had to play quarterback. He played well even through he hadn't had any reps there in four weeks. Hats off to Kiefer for coming back. Kiefer stole the momentum and it's tough to get it back on the road. We didn't put much pressure on their quarterback in the second half, because of their strong screen game, until the two-point conversion."

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

