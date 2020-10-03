Fantastic finish: Victory Christian 42, Kiefer 40

Victory Christian stopped a two-point conversion with two minutes left, and Gabriel Calhoon recovered the onside kick that enabled the Conquerors to run out the clock and preserve a 42-40 win Friday night at Kiefer.
The Conquerors (2-3, 2-0 2A-7) jumped out to a 30-6 lead and held on as Kiefer (2-3, 1-1) rallied behind quarterback Marek Matheson, who passed for 495 yards and three touchdown passes to Hayden Cooper plus another to Seth Byrd. Matheson scored on a 5-yard run to cut Victory's lead to 42-40, but was pressured on the conversion and his scrambling pass was incomplete.
Victory QB Triton Chandler passed for 156 yards in the first half before being knocked out of the game. Luke Freeman, a receiver/defensive back, replaced Chandler and connected on 5-of-8 passes with TD strikes of 59 yards to Solomon Byrams and 86 to Joshua Udoumoh. Freeman also had 10 tackles and picked off a pass in the fourth quarter. Byrams had 156 rushing yards and four TDs while Udoumoh caught five passes for 155 yards. The teams combined for 1,085 yards -- split almost evenly.
This was the first time the Conquerors were able to start their projected preseason lineup.
"I told our kids that between COVID and the craziness of the world and battling injury after injury, that this is the first week it hasn't been stressful and to just go out and play football," Victory coach Ben Palmer said. "Our kids have fought through it all and never got discouraged.
"We came out strong in the first half. But then Triton got hurt and Luke had to play quarterback. He played well even through he hadn't had any reps there in four weeks. Hats off to Kiefer for coming back. Kiefer stole the momentum and it's tough to get it back on the road. We didn't put much pressure on their quarterback in the second half, because of their strong screen game, until the two-point conversion."
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
SAND SPRINGS — Brycen Peterman had lost his spark for football and sat out last season. But shortly after Sand Springs began its first year under head coach Bobby Klinck, the senior found himself missing the gridiron.
“I was (in the stands) that first game,” Peterman said. “It looked so fun so I had to come and try it out. It’s been amazing. It’s been so fun. I can’t explain how fun football is now.”
Peterman, the Sandites strong safety, scooped up three Muskogee fumbles as Class 6AII No. 8-ranked Sand Springs pitched a shutout in the second half in a 45-14 District 6AII-2 win at Memorial Stadium on homecoming Friday night.
The Sandites outscored the Roughers 28-0 over the final two quarters as they improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.
Junior quarterback Ty Pennington completed 20-of-30 passes for 256 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, including two on the ground. Keaton Campbell had a 60-yard scoring catch and run while Jacob Blevins tallied a 26-yard TD grab, both coming in the decisive second half.
Blake Jones led Sand Springs on the ground with 103 rushing yards, including a 35-yard TD late in the fourth.
Leading 17-14 at halftime, Peterman recovered a Sandite pooch kick to open the third quarter at the Muskogee 30. Pennington turned the extra possession into a 1-yard touchdown plunge. Peterman, who has accounted for six total takeaways this season, also recovered a Rougher fumble at the Sand Springs 8 late in the third quarter.
Isaiah Givens tallied 128 rushing yards and a touchdown to lead Muskogee (0-4, 0-1), which was plagued by the three turnovers. TK Thompson had the Roughers other score, a 2-yard run in the first quarter.
Sand Springs returns to action next week at No. 5 Booker T. Washington. Muskogee will host No. 10 Bartlesville.
— Shawn Hein, Sand Springs Leader
Class 5A: Tahlequah 72, Hale 0
Two punt returns, spear-headed by a strong run game, propelled Tahlequah to a district-opening victory.
Carson Ferguson had a 33-yard punt return for a touchdown and Qua’shon Leathers had a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown, too. The Tigers also scored on defense with a second-quarter safety.
The Tigers scored 32 seconds into the game on Malik McMurtrey’s 25-yard touchdown run, and eventually Tahlequah led 41-0 before the end of the first quarter. Among the scores to get to 41 points included Ferguson’s punt return, Tyler Joice’s 22-yard TD pass to Leathers, Leathers’ punt return, McMurtrey’s 31-yard touchdown run and Josh Munoz’s 41-yard touchdown run. Munoz, who rushed for 106 yards on seven carries, also had additional touchdown runs of 29 and 5 yards later in the game.
McMurtrey had 96 yards on four carries, and Carryn Spahr had 72 yards on nine carries. Khaidyn Spoonmoore and Brody Younger also added touchdown runs.
Records: Tahlequah 2-2 (1-0 District 5A-4); Hale 0-4 (0-2).
Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 61, Locust Grove 6
The top-ranked Bulldogs went on a scoring barrage early on and never let up in an easy win over Locust Grove.
Max Brown completed 6-of-7 passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns for Lincoln Christian, who also had Luke Milligan and Chase Hudson throw for touchdown passes.
Easton Rogers led the Bulldogs in rushing 94 yard and a touchdown. Brown and Hudson also had rushing touchdows.
It was Kolbe Katsis with five receptions for 153 yards and four touchdown for the Bulldogs, who also had Cooper Lancaster and Levi Conners haul in TD catches.
Records: Lincoln Christian 4-0 (1-0 District 3A-3); Locust Grove 1-4 (0-2).
Class 2A: Cascia Hall 34, Spiro 20
Class 2A No. 7 Cascia Hall broke a 20-20 tie in the third quarter and used its defense to hold off the Bulldogs for a District 2A-5 victory.
Spiro’s Mick Johnson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs midway through the third quarter, and Cascia Hall responded less than two minutes later to take the lead for good on Cooper Mullen’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Wharthan.
Then it was the Commandos special teams to provide the final blow on Cooper Lai’s 75-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair with Cascia Hall scoring first on Mullen’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Wharthn. Then Spiro answered on Johnson’s 5-yard TD run.
The Commandos scored just before the end of the first quarter on Baxter Robertson’s 47-yard touchdown run.
The second quarter saw Spiro and Cascia Hall trade touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ score was on Johnson’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Roberson before Cascia Hall scored on Robertson’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Records: Cascia Hall 3-1 (District 2-0); Spiro 3-1 (1-1).
Class 2A: Metro Christian 45, Henryetta 0
Class 2A No. 5 Metro Christian had seven different players score touchdowns in a rout of the Knights. It started on Colton Cook’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Cade Gibson, and it was followed by two other first quarter scores — Briley Phillips’ 1-yard touchdown run and Levi Korir’s 29-yard TD run.
The Patriots would add three more touchdowns in the second quarter — Kirk Francis’ 17-yard touchdown pass to Derek Sanderson, Tagg Campbell’s 31-yard TD run and Caleb Presley’s 5-yard touchdown run.
Metro Christian finished with 392 total yards on offense, including 19 yards on Jaxon Grimes’ pass to Will Bierman for the Patriots’ final touchdown.
So far through two District 2A-7 games, Metro Christian has gone 2-0 while outscoring opponents 85-0.
Records: Metro Christian 3-2 (2-0 District 2A-7); Henryetta 0-4 (0-2).
Class A: Pawnee 28, Woodland 8
Class A No. 6 Pawnee used the running combination of Blake Skidgel and Trevor Mitchell to take the driver’s seat in District A-6. Skidgel finished with 155 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, while Mitchell had 115 yards on 26 carries.
Skidgel also completed a touchdown pass — a 15-yard connection with Jake Mitchell in the fourth quarter.
Skidgel’s first rushing score was a 44-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and it put the Black Bears in front 6-0. Pawnee added to its lead on Skidgel’s next touchdown run of 16 yards midway through the second quarter.
Woodland’s lone score was on Nate Lockhart’s 44-yard TD reception from Mason Dysart to pull Woodland within 14-8 with 1:14 left until halftime. Pawnee, though, answered on Skidgel’s 26-yard touchdown run 49 seconds later.
Records: Pawnee 4-1 (2-0 District A-6); Woodland 4-1 (1-1).
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
