Fantastic finish: Tahlequah 34, Edison 29

Tahlequah 34, Edison 29

Tahlequah found itself up by 20 early in the fourth quarter against Edison on Friday night, but the Tigers had to hold off a furious rally by the Eagles and escape to advance in the next round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Tyler Joice hit Tanner Christian for a 3-yard touchdown pass to put Tahlequah up 34-14 with 11:08 left in the fourth quarter, but a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kevin Shaw pulled Edison to within 34-21 with 11 minutes left in the game. Then Edison scored a defensive touchdown on Holden Martinson’s 46-yard fumble return a few minutes later and all of a sudden was within a touchdown of Tahlequah.

However, Qua’shon Leathers’ end-zone interception with 59 seconds helped preserve Tahlequah’s 34-29 victory.

With 20 seconds left, Edison forced a Tahlequah safety. That allowed the Tigers to kick the ball away to the Eagles, but they could only reach midfield when the game ended.

“It was a wild finish and I’m proud of our young men for making enough plays down the stretch to hold on,” Tahlequah coach Brad Gilbert said. “It’s never easy to win on Friday nights, especially in postseason play. Big win for our guys.”