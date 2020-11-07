Fantastic finish: Pryor 22, Claremore 21, OT

Pryor 22, Claremore 21, OT
In a series that’s been one-sided since 2015, Pryor flipped the script between the Highway 20 rivals and used some trickery to win in thrilling fashion.
After Claremore scored first in overtime to take a seven-point lead, Pryor responded with a touchdown on Bret Elza’s 16-yard pass to Josh Gore, who made a dazzling catch over defenders in the back of the end zone. Then Pryor coach Kenny Davis opted to try for a two-point conversion -- and the win.
Davis dialed up a reverse and it was Cason Douglas who scored around the left side to give the visiting Tigers a 22-21 victory at Lantow Field.
“It was quite the finish,” Davis said. “Always great to win against your rival.”
And it was Pryor that had to overcome a major hurdle during the game. Ben Ward, Pryor’s quarterback, went down with an injury in the second quarter. Prior to that, Ward had passed for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Elza entered in Ward’s place and threw two touchdown passes, including a 7-yarder to Douglas with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 14.
“Just really proud of our kids,” Davis said. “We had to overcome a lot of adversity (against Claremore).”
With the win, seventh-ranked Pryor improved to 7-2 overall and finished in second place in 5A-4 at 5-1.
For Claremore (5-4, 3-3 District 5A-4), Demetrice Coronado rushed for 112 yards and quarterback Aidan Stimson threw two touchdown passes -- one to Brooks Sherl and one to Gavin Six.
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
