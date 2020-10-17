Fantastic finish: Ponca City 10, Bartlesville 7

Ponca City 10, Bartlesville 7
Elijah Phillips' 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and a late defensive stand enabled the Wildcats to come away with the Conoco-Phillips trophy that goes to the rivalry's winning team.
It also was a pivotal game for the teams in the Class 6AII-2 playoff race. Ponca City (3-3, 2-2) is tied with Sand Springs for the fourth and final playoff slot. Tenth-ranked Bartlesville is 2-5 and 1-3.
"Big win on the road," Ponca City coach Scott Harmon said. "Controlled the ball with our running game."
Both teams scored on their first possession before the game turned into a defensive battle. Bartlesville took a 7-0 lead on quarterback Paxton Bradford's TD run and then Ponca City responded with Spencer Ball's 41-yard field goal.
Before Phillips' winning TD with 11:18 left capped a 12-play, 59-yard drive, each team missed a field goal and Ponca City came up empty on two red-zone chances. Bartlesville's last possession began at its 4 and reached the Wildcats' 39 before being stopped in the last seconds.
Ponca City edged Bartlesville in total yards 289-280. The Wildcats gained 223 on 50 carries.
It was another thriller between the teams as Bartlesville prevailed 34-29 last year. Bartlesville also won 49-35 in 2018, but Ponca City's only other win in 13 meetings since 2007 was also a low-scoring battle, 14-12, in 2017.
— From staff reports
