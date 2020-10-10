 Skip to main content
Fantastic finish: Pawnee 54, NOAH 49
Fantastic finish: Pawnee 54, NOAH 49

Pawnee 54, NOAH 49

Blake Skidgel’s 41-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left punctuated his stellar performance and rallied the Class A No. 6 Black Bears past the visiting Jaguars.

NOAH’s Mike Barnett found Jackson Lawley for a 65-yard touchdown pass with 1:50 left, and put the Black Bears in a 49-48 hole with 1:50 remaining.

Not much time for a time for a team that had only passed twice all game. No problem for Pawnee (5-1), though.

“Our kids showed lots of heart and fought through adversity in order to get the win,” Pawnee coach Russell Cook said.

It was an offensive showcase on both sides, with the two teams combining for 930 yards. Barnett completed 16-of-23 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns, and Avery Goins hauled in eight of those completions for 100 yards. Christian Sabatini added 120 yards and two TDs on 14 carries for the Jaguars (4-3).

But it wasn’t enough to overcome Pawnee’s rushing attack.

Trevor Mitchell had 24 rushes for 178 yards and one touchdown, and Skidgel amassed 262 yards on 34 carries, including touchdown runs of 2, 12, 11, 1, 5 and 41 yards.

At halftime, Pawnee led 16-15 and teams traded touchdowns — and the lead — the rest of the way. Each team scored three TDs in the final quarter.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World

Blake Skidgel Pawnee

Pawnee’s Blake Skidgel scored the winning touchdown with 1:02 left Friday against NOAH.

 Courtesy

