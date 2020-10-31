Fantastic finish: Oologah 35, Cleveland 28

Oologah 35, Cleveland 28
An action-packed first half turned into a nail-biter between two District 4A-3 foes on Friday night. Oologah and Cleveland traded blows throughout the contest until the host Mustangs broke through with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure the victory.
Oologah’s Aidan Trimble scored on a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28, and with 1:56 remaining Trimble scored again — this time on a 6-yard TD run — and Oologah held off Cleveland’s last-ditch effort to come up with the 35-28 win.
“We challenged our kids at the half and told them it would be a four-quarter game,” Oologah coach Darrin Wegner said. “They kept fighting and made a lot of plays late when it mattered the most.”
The first half was full of plenty offensive firepower.
Trimble scored the first of his three touchdowns in the game on a 4-yard run to open the game’s scoring. From there, Cleveland would score four first-half touchdowns on Shain Hamilton’s 13-yard run, Noah Townley’s 85-yard kickoff return, and two Hamilton passes to Townley for 90 and 27 yards.
Oologah’s first-half scores included Blake Salt’s 16-yarder to Devin Ankerich and a Salt 2-yard run.
Trimble finished with 193 yards on 29 carries, and Salt added 82 yards on 13 carries.
For Cleveland, Hamilton threw for 222 yards, and Asher Brewer ran for 153 yards on 25 carries.
“Really proud of our kids,” said Wegner, whose team is now 3-4 overall and 3-2 in 4A-3. “We were not very good on defense the first half and they played great the second half. They forced a few turnovers and the offensive line did the rest. Aidan Trimble, Blake Salt and Wade Bright gave us a lot of production running the ball. It was a great team effort for us.”
This was Cleveland’s third consecutive game decided by seven points as Oologah avenged last year’s 34-31 loss to the Tigers.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!