Fantastic finish: Oologah 35, Cleveland 28

Oologah 35, Cleveland 28

An action-packed first half turned into a nail-biter between two District 4A-3 foes on Friday night. Oologah and Cleveland traded blows throughout the contest until the host Mustangs broke through with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure the victory.

Oologah’s Aidan Trimble scored on a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28, and with 1:56 remaining Trimble scored again — this time on a 6-yard TD run — and Oologah held off Cleveland’s last-ditch effort to come up with the 35-28 win.

“We challenged our kids at the half and told them it would be a four-quarter game,” Oologah coach Darrin Wegner said. “They kept fighting and made a lot of plays late when it mattered the most.”

The first half was full of plenty offensive firepower.

Trimble scored the first of his three touchdowns in the game on a 4-yard run to open the game’s scoring. From there, Cleveland would score four first-half touchdowns on Shain Hamilton’s 13-yard run, Noah Townley’s 85-yard kickoff return, and two Hamilton passes to Townley for 90 and 27 yards.

Oologah’s first-half scores included Blake Salt’s 16-yarder to Devin Ankerich and a Salt 2-yard run.