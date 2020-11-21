Fantastic finish: Hilldale 43, Grove 42

Hilldale 43, Grove 42

Grove’s Kadian Forbis powered into the end zone with 66 seconds left in the game, and it appeared Grove was poised to upset Hilldale and advance to the Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday night.

But the Ridgerunners left Hilldale too much time, and it was a final minute full of suspense.

Fifth-ranked Hilldale finished off its final offensive drive on Johnnie Durossette’s 5-yard touchdown run just inside the right pylon in the end zone with 7.1 seconds left.

From there, the Hornets had a decision to make: kick the extra point or try for the two-point conversion?

Hilldale opted for the latter and Brayson Lawson ran in for a successful two-point conversion, resulting in an explosion on the Hornets’ sideline.

“After Grove’s touchdown, I just told everyone keep your heads up, and that we were going to score,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said. “Then when we went ahead, everyone erupted with joy.”

Grove’s last-ditch effort to return the kickoff for a touchdown included several laterals, but the Ridgerunners were stopped around midfield as Hilldale advanced to host Cushing in the quarterfinals.