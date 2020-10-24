Fantastic finish: Grove 21, Cleveland 14

Grove 21, Cleveland 14
Grove capped off a busy week with a nail-biting victory over Cleveland on Friday night. Greg McCurdy hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Carson Trimble with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to springboard the Ridgerunners to their second victory in five days.
Both District 4A-3 wins were by seven points. Cleveland also was coming off a seven-point win on Monday against No. 5 Skiatook.
“Great job by our kids,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said. “We tried to not push them too much after Monday’s game. We tried to stay fresh. We were low on gas (against Cleveland).”
Grove (5-2, 3-2) led 7-0 after McCurdy’s 22-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but Cleveland (5-3, 2-3) responded with Gabe Martinez’s 17-yard touchdown reception from Shain Hamilton. Then it was Hamilton finding Noah Townsley for a 43-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Grove tied the game on Kadian Forbis’ 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and then broke the tie on Trimble’s go-ahead score late in the fourth.
“We had some great routes, catches, scrambles and pass pro to win the game,” Culwell said. “Greg was not the primary receiver on the TD. Greg caught the ball on the 1-2 yard line and found a way to get it across.”
Trimble finished with 184 yards through the air while completing 17-of-23 passes, and he also added 46 yards on the ground. Forbis led the Ridgerunners with 99 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for Grove.
Overall, Grove amassed 250 yards on the ground and had 434 yards of total offense.
“We played with great heart,” Culwell said. “Starting to come together. Credit has to go to those players. Our effort was outstanding. I know they are tired. Now we get some time to rest.”
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
