Fantastic finish: Comets rally past Sandites

Fantastic Finish
Bishop Kelley 28, Sand Springs 24: Owen Heinecke scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds remaining, and Class 5A No. 3 Bishop Kelley’s defense managed to keep Sand Springs out of the end zone to improve to 2-0.
“With it being so early in the season and having some adversity in the first half with 3 turnovers and just really poor play, our kids responded well and kept fighting,” Bishop Kelley coach JJ Tappana said. “We really grew tonight as a team.”
Heinecke’s go-ahead score was set up by Grayson Hall’s 45-yard reception to get the Comets inside the red zone.
“Just a long, great catch with a guy all over him,” Tappana said.
Holding a four-point lead late, the Comets (2-0) halted Sand Springs 22 yards from the end zone to seize the victory.
Sand Springs (1-1) led 17-7 at halftime and led 24-14 in the third quarter after Ty Pennington’s 4-yard touchdown run. But two touchdowns by Heinecke (the first was a 7-yard run midway through the final quarter) put Bishop Kelley in front late.
“I thought we showed a lot of heart,” Sand Springs coach Bobby Klinck told the Sand Springs Leader. “That was a very well-coached and physical Bishop Kelley football team. Certainly, we need to make the plays when we have the opportunity, and we need to develop a killer instinct. Bishop Kelley has a great football program and they showed it tonight. We'll be back.”
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
