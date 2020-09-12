Fantastic finish: Cascia Hall survives Rejoice Christian's comeback bid

Cascia Hall 28, Rejoice Christian 26
Cascia Hall and Rejoice Christian set the bar high for future meetings after their first matchup Friday night.
Needing a two-point conversion to knot the game at 28 with 45 seconds remaining, Rejoice Christian came up short when Cascia Hall’s Griffin Boedecker deflected the pass attempt and Flynn Sage came up with the interception.
The visiting Class 2A No. 9 Commandos (2-1) led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, thanks to Baxter Robertson’s 37-yard touchdown run with 10:08 left.
Rejoice Christian (0-2) answered on a 34-yard TD pass from Chance Wilson to Jay Miller midway through the fourth quarter. The Eagles scored their final touchdown on Wilson’s 6-yard pass to Bryce Revard.
“It was a good, gritty win against a program I have a lot of respect for,” Cascia Hall coach Joe Medina said. “We ran the ball well, made some key stops on defense and two huge plays on special teams. We played good complimentary football.”
Quarterback Cooper Mullen finished had a 2-yard TD run and a 45-yard TD pass to Aidan Hicks.
For Rejoice Christian, Wilson had a pair of 1-yard TD runs.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
