Fantastic finish: Bishop Kelley 17, McAlester 14

Bishop Kelley 17, McAlester 14

Class 5A No. 2 Bishop Kelley and ninth-ranked McAlester did all their scoring in the first three quarters on Friday night, and from there it was the visiting Comets that had to hang on at the end.

With McAlester near midfield and a minute left in the game, Bishop Kelley engineered a defensive stop when McAlester’s drive stalled. The Comets’ Reid Williams came up with a sack, and McAlester had a holding penalty move the Buffaloes back on their half of the field. Then on fourth down, an incomplete pass by McAlester quarterback Trent Boatright sealed Kelley's 17-14 victory.

“It was a great physical matchup for us, and McAlester is a tough place to get a win,” Bishop Kelley coach JJ Tappana said. “I’m proud of my guys for going there and getting a win.”

McAlester (3-1, 0-1 District 5A-3) led 7-0 in the first quarter on Erik McCarty’s 40-yard touchdown run, and Bishop Kelley (4-0, 1-0) tied it up on Jerimiah Besses’ 8-yard touchdown reception.

The game remained tied into the third quarter until a 23-yard field goal by Kelley's Mason Butler and a 20-yard touchdown run by Owen Heinecke gave the Comets a 17-7 lead.