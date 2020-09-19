 Skip to main content
Fantastic finish: Beggs 28, Chandler 27, OT
Fantastic finish: Beggs 28, Chandler 27, OT

Kendal Daniels. TULSA WORLD file

 Photo by TIM CAMPBELL,

For the Tulsa World

Beggs 28, Chandler 27, OT

It was a wild one on Friday night, and it was ultimately Class 2A No. 3 Beggs surviving in overtime against the Lions at Chandler.

Beggs’ Kyron Grayson connected with Trey Gaines for a 7-yard touchdown pass, and Jameson Ross then found Kendal Daniels for a successful two-point conversion to give the Demons a walk-off victory to finish out non-district play.

“Our kids showed a lot of heart and character,” Beggs coach David Tenison said.

The Demons managed to hang on despite being up 20-7 entering the fourth quarter. Chandler also managed to score on Spencer Glagg’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left, and the Lions had a chance to win but a bad snap on the point-after attempt thwarted the Lions’ chances at a game-winning kick.

“Chandler is a very tough football team,” Tenison said. “Our guys played with a lot of resilience, confidence and determination.”

CJ Brown led the Demons with 25 rushes for 168 yards and two touchdowns — runs of 59 and 19 yards.

— Ben Johnson,

for the Tulsa World

