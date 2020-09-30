Family guy: Stillwater RB Qwontrel Walker does some of his best work at home with three siblings, including one who has autism

STILLWATER — High school football fans might see something described by the phrase “bull-in-a-china-closet” when Stillwater senior Qwontrel Walker carries the ball.
They might also see a young man striding through history. On the first play at Mustang three weeks ago, Walker went 80 yards for a touchdown to become only the 19th Oklahoma player to eclipse 6,000 career rushing yards and the first to do it at the Class 6A level.
He is currently 12th on the all-time list with 6,435 yards as the No. 2 Pioneers visit No. 6 Del City at 7 p.m. Friday in a key District 6AII-2 showdown. He needs 113 yards Friday to move into the Top 10.
What fans are not likely to see is the side of Walker off the field — a shy, gentle soul who enjoys spending time at home, loves computers and is devoted to his family, especially his younger brother, Travon, who has autism.
Autism is a developmental disorder characterized by difficulties in social interaction and communication. Travon Walker was born severely nonverbal in 2011, the second of Chris and Ashley Walker’s four children.
Today, at age 9, he still speaks rarely and is frequently frustrated by his inability to express his feelings to people, although his mother suspects he is becoming fluent in three languages. Along with English, he receives directions in Spanish and is using electronic devices to teach himself French.
Travon attends Sangre Ridge Elementary School and seems genuinely at ease in a family overflowing with support and loving kindness.
Qwontrel Walker contributes mightily to his brother's sense of ease, and always has. When Travon was younger, Qwontrel helped teach him how to feed himself. Today, he plays the role of protective older brother and is there to help when Travon’s devices fail.
“He watches YouTube and plays educational games on his iPad. He likes stuff like that,” Walker said. “He’ll come to me when his game is messing up. He won’t ask me, but I’ll know he wants me to fix it because he’ll hand me his phone and keep bothering me about it.”
Does Qwontrel feel the need to be Travon’s best friend?
“Not really, but I do feel a responsibility to make sure nothing happens to him. I feel like I’ve done what anybody would do in my situation, just keep an eye on him,” he said.
Walker does such a good job of watching his three siblings — brother Isaac is 4½, and sister Zaria is 3 — that their mom doesn’t think twice about leaving him in charge when she and her husband steal away for an occasional date night.
“He’s always kept an extra eye on (Travon)," Ashley Walker said. "Travon has no sense of fear and danger. If you don’t watch him literally every minute, he will be out the front door and standing in the street. He is always in Qwontrel’s sight. I would trust (Qwontrel) more than anyone else I know to watch my kids.”
As one of the engines of a powerful program — the Pioneers are 36-5 and twice runners-up for the 6A Division II state title in his four seasons — Walker should be one of the big men on campus and the center of attention at Stillwater High School.
"But he isn't interested in those things," his mother said. "He's interested in football and computers."
Walker is notoriously uninterested in promoting himself. After starring in a big game, his answers to reporters' questions are rarely more than four or five words.
“I’m fine with giving interviews. I don’t know why people say I’m not,” he said. “But I’m just a very quiet person and I usually don’t talk much to people that I don’t know. If I know you, I'll talk a little more."
Walker does his talking on the field. At 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, he has the strength to blast his way through crowds of defenders and the speed to explode in the open field.
He has scholarship offers from the University of Central Oklahoma, Northeastern State and a few others, but none from Division I schools. There’s only one place he really wants to go.
“I hope OSU will offer me eventually,” he said. “(Cowboys coaches) come to all of the games and have multiple kids on the team, so I know they know what I can do.”
Walker has been doing the same things since grade school, namely, breaking open football games with long touchdown runs, often four, five or six per game.
Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said he watched most of Walker's games from the third through eighth grades "and I bet he was never tackled more than 15 or 20 times."
Walker lost only once in all those years. It came against Yukon in the eighth grade when the Millers committed every player to tackling him, and still Walker remembers scoring four or five times in the game.
Barnard said Walker made a shambles of his first practice at the varsity level as a freshman.
"He literally hadn't practiced with us because freshman weren't eligible (until preseason camp in August)," Barnard said.
“We brought him in, checked him out and threw him out there, and he did some unbelievable things the first several times we handed him the ball. I really didn’t expect his talent to translate to high school football that quickly.”
Walker has made so many memorable plays for the Pioneers that his coaches and teammates now see them as routine.
One play defines his career as much as any other — the 79-yard, fourth-quarter run against Bixby in last year's 6A Division II championship game in Edmond.
Walker burst through a hole on the left side, regained his footing after a stumble and raced 50 yards untouched along the sideline before running through an arm tackle by Bixby's Gatorade player of the year, Brennan Presley, at the Spartans' 18.
From there, he cut back toward the middle of the field, slipped the grasp of two other tacklers and lunged across the goal line as yet another Spartan was jumping onto his back.
Part of a 204-yard, two-touchdown night, the run put the Pioneers ahead with about three minutes left. But it left Bixby just enough time to regroup.
The Spartans scored with 1:04 left to pull out a 40-36 triumph, beating Stillwater in the state final for the second straight year.
"My coaches told me I should have gone down at the 1 (to let more time run off the clock)," Walker said. "But they said they were joking."
