Family guy: Stillwater RB Qwontrel Walker does some of his best work at home with three siblings, including one who has autism

Travon attends Sangre Ridge Elementary School and seems genuinely at ease in a family overflowing with support and loving kindness.

Qwontrel Walker contributes mightily to his brother's sense of ease, and always has. When Travon was younger, Qwontrel helped teach him how to feed himself. Today, he plays the role of protective older brother and is there to help when Travon’s devices fail.

“He watches YouTube and plays educational games on his iPad. He likes stuff like that,” Walker said. “He’ll come to me when his game is messing up. He won’t ask me, but I’ll know he wants me to fix it because he’ll hand me his phone and keep bothering me about it.”

Does Qwontrel feel the need to be Travon’s best friend?

“Not really, but I do feel a responsibility to make sure nothing happens to him. I feel like I’ve done what anybody would do in my situation, just keep an eye on him,” he said.

Walker does such a good job of watching his three siblings — brother Isaac is 4½, and sister Zaria is 3 — that their mom doesn’t think twice about leaving him in charge when she and her husband steal away for an occasional date night.