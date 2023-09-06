CROSS COUNTRY

Carson, McKinney win at RSU

Mannford’s Peyton Carson won the Rogers State University open meet last week with a time of 11:58 in the 2-mile event. She breezed to a 25-second victory.

The Regent Prep girls won the team title with 47 points and were led by Lucy O’Dea (12:33), who finished third overall.

On the boys side, Regent Prep won the team title with 28 points and Clay McKinney leading the way in first place overall at 16:08 in the 3-mile contest.

In the girls 3-mile division for 5A and 6A runners, Owasso’s Bella Nelson was first overall at 17:07. It was Tahlequah’s Trae Baker who finished first in the boys 3-mile run at 14:56.

At Claremore Sequoyah, Metro Christian's Owen Schwerdtfeger dominated as he finished the 2-mile race at 11:17, beating the next runner by 32 seconds.

Sapulpa, Bartlesville claim titles

The Sapulpa boys defended their home turf over the weekend by scoring 25 points and winning their home meet. The Chieftains were led by Brian Slone in first overall at 10:40 in the 2-mile event.

Bartlesville’s Will Bolding (10:44) and Russell Miller (10:46) were second and third overall, but it was Sapulpa that rounded out the top six with Titus Ellis (10:47), Clayton McCullough (10:52) and Izsik Meza (10:56).

Pryor was second as a team with 59 points, and the Tigers were led by Carson Pendley (11:08) in ninth place.

In the girls race, Bartlesville limited its point total to 19 points, and coasted past Sapulpa (57), who was in second place. The Bruins’ pacesetter was Gentry Turner, who finished the two-mile race at 11:23 and finished in first place overall.

Emily Lechuga (13:04), Ketherine Manley (13:06), Maryann Alvey (13:36) and Reese Savage (13:56) were all in the top nine for the Bruins.

SOFTBALL

Chouteau keeps churning

What a difference a year can make. After starting the 2022-2023 season 2-8 en route to a 10-18 season, Chouteau has pulled off a complete reversal this season.

The Wildcats started the current campaign 15-1 and are currently atop the District 2A-14 standings with a 3-0 mark in league games.

“Key to the great start is all about how these have ladies responded to each other as teammates,” Chouteau coach Mike Inglett said. “They play together and are always wanting to get better, and at the same time overcoming adversity.”

Chouteau won its first 12 games this season, and Faith Jones is leading the team with a .635 batting average. Chesney Inglett has a team-high 31 RBI and Brooke Messer has been dominant inside the pitching circle with a 9-0 record and 1.34 ERA. As a team, the Wildcats have led opponents to a combined .213 batting average.

“Seems like we have different girls impacting each game for us,” Mike Inglett said. “We like to look at it that not just one or two individuals stick out; we win together as one.”

Henryetta leads 3A-8

Henryetta is 18-5 and on top of District 3A-8. Serenity Rex led Henryetta to a 3-0 record last week as she went 8-for-11 at the plate with 10 RBI. She also picked up one pitching victory while allowing only one hit and striking out six.

VOLLEYBALL

Claremore charging hard

Claremore is off to one of the hottest starts in Class 5A this season. The Zebras are ranked third and are 20-3 to this point.

Claremore coach Derek Jackson said there were signs in early August that pointed to a lot of upcoming success.

“Our team chemistry has been great,” Jackson said. “We figured it out really early in the preseason, and it has allowed us to play as a unit and build each other up as we go.”

Claremore defended its own turf by going 6-1 in its own tournament, and the Zebras have won 13 of their last 14 matches.

Ari Vitiello is leading the team with 40 aces and 192 assists, and libero Taylor Garrison has recorded 195 digs early on in the season. Ella Ramsey has a team-high 164 kills, and Claire Hardage leads the team with 26 blocks, to go along with 114 kills.

“I think it is not just one thing but many little things,” Jackson said, alluding to the Zebras’ success. “One of which is the awesome coaching staff we have. They put in tons of hours just like the players do. It is definitely a team effort when it comes to our success as a coaching staff.

“I think we have also made it a stronger focus that all of our teams are treated with importance -- seventh grade through varsity. As well as getting the next generation, those not in middle school, yet, started earlier and loving the game sooner.”

Summit Christian rolls

Summit Christian's winning streak is at six and record at 15-1 after going 5-0 in the Hulbert tournament. Savannah Shubert, a middle blocker, averaged 3.4 service aces with 8.9 kills and 4.6 digs per match. Summit is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A.



