VOLLEYBALL

Edison wins All-City crown: Edison won all seven of its matches at the All-City tournament over the weekend en route to the championship.

“It was so exciting to win All City again this year, especially on our home court,” Edison coach Lauren Merrill said. “When we sat down and talked about our goals for the season, going undefeated at All-City was one of them.”

The Eagles collected wins against McLain, East Central, Hale, Central, Webster, Memorial and Rogers en route to the title, and Edison is now 22-10 this season and ranked No. 10 in Class 5A.

Paving the way to success for Edison has been Errin Washington at setter, Jaylee Byrd at libero, Reese Johnson at outside hitter and Taryn Umdenstock at setter, too.

“We have had some injuries this year in our senior class and the younger players have stepped up and helped the team in a huge way,” Merrill said.

And despite the 22 victories to this point, Merrill knows there’s plenty of work ahead.

“This year we have had a great start, but we know the work isn’t over,” she said. “All of our players continue to work hard and push themselves in practices and games. They also have so much love and respect for each other and the game so it makes a huge difference. I’m excited to see what our team can do the remainder of the season.”...

Senior libero Caroline Wood has been instrumental in Jenks’ 14-2 start, including a Bishop Kelley Tournament of Champions title last weekend. In the tournament, Jenks knocked off Stillwater, Bishop Kelley, Mount St. Mary, Fayetteville (Ark.) and Norman North en route to the title. Wood has 218 digs so far this season and is averaging 4.7 digs per set, to go along with 20 aces.

SOFTBALL

Pryor pushing right buttons: Pryor has jumped out to a 13-7 start this season, and when it comes to District 5A-3 games, the Tigers are 8-0.

“We have played well in district games so far,” Pryor coach Chell Looney said. “Our pitching and defense have been good. We have had some good nights at the plate, also.”

Pryor knocked off Claremore, 2-0, in a district clash on Tuesday, and now Pryor has only two district games remaining — Sept. 19 and 21 against Coweta.

Looney pointed to several girls on the team leading the way so far this season.

“Brooklynn Stohler has pitched really well for us, and our defense, as whole, has been good,” Looney said. “At the plate Adriana Donnelly, Kenzie Bennett, Brooklynn Stohler, and Mckenna Yancey have been the most productive.”

Donnelly leads the Tigers with a .524 on-base percentage, and Bennett has driven in the most runs on the team with 18. Stohler has a .419 batting average, and Yancey has scored 18 times.

Looney said if the offense rounds into form, the Tigers could make a strong push for the 5A title in October.

“We just have to continue to improve every day,” Looney said. “We are not where we would like to be offensively yet. We need to keep working hard and getting better. We need to find a way to finish out our district games strong. Then make sure we are hitting on all cylinders when playoffs start.”...

Ava Yocham lled Bristow’s offense last week with a .533 batting average, two home runs and seven stolen bases. Bristow is off to a 16-7 overall start this season.

CROSS COUNTRY

Race roundup: The Owasso boys dominated the Army National Guard meet at Camp Gruber last weekend by amassing only 18 points. Coweta was second at 63.

Owasso had the top four runners with Dane Janowski leading the way with a winning time of 17:26 in the 5K event. Isaac Krueger (17:26), Evan Carter (17:43) and Gabe Baughman (17:48) rounded out the top four for the Rams, and Fort Gibson’s Cooper Glasnow (17:50) was fifth overall.

The Owasso girls also won the girls division with 17 points, thanks to 10 Ram runners all finishing in the top 11. Owasso’s Bella Nelson was first overall at 19:39, and her teammate, Julia Trost, was second at 19:59. Quinn Thomason (20:21) and Reagan Freeman (20:39) both also finished in the top five overall...

At the Claremore Lake meet, the Bartlesville girls finished first as a team with 29 points, and it was Gentry Turner (18:56) who led the Bruins to the title, thanks to a first-place finish overall. Edison’s Jade Burnett was second overall at 20:46.

On the boys side, Booker T. Washington won the team crown with 54 points, and Glenpool was second overall at 104. And it was Samuel Freeman who led the way for the Hornets, with a first-place finish overall at 16:40. Bixby’s Eli Horeled (17:03) was second in the race.

Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World