SOFTBALL

Rams already rolling

A little more than two weeks into the season, there’s only one unbeaten remaining in Class 6A: the Owasso Rams.

In a loaded Broken Arrow tournament field, the Rams knocked off reigning 6A state champion, Edmond Memorial. The Rams also posted wins in their first six District 6A-3 games, as well.

“Our pitching has been great,” Owasso coach Shane Eicher said. “We have two that will always keep us in games. We are also pretty solid one through nine in our lineup, and also a few who may not start that we have total confidence in as far as coming in pinch-hitting.”

Preslee Downing and Addy Ewing were a combined 15-0 with a 1.08 ERA through the Rams’ first 15 games.

And then there is the Owasso offense, led by Addison Drummond and her 1.070 slugging percentage, and .604 on-base percentage. In her first 15 games, Drummond smashed five home runs, 10 total extra-base hits and 24 runs batted in.

KK Knight, Jayelle Austin and Brookley Foster have combined to score 61 runs, and five hitters -- in addition to Drummond -- have also driven in at least 10 runs each.

“Addi Drummond has been lights out,” said Eicher, whose team as a 6A semifinalist last season. “She hits right behind Jayelle Austin, which makes teams have to throw to Jayelle. KK Knight then follows her so there really isn’t a lot of kids other teams can pitch around.”

VOLLEYBALL

Regent Prep focused on the finish

Regent Prep’s first-year coach Nikki Cool has preached a simple message to her team less than a month into the season.

“We are focusing on the finish,” Cool said. “That is written on the board in our office -- we are really putting controlling what we can control at the forefront. I’m feeling really good about where we are and what we’ve shown, but we have not arrived.”

Through their first 12 games, the Rams were 8-4, including wins over Bishop Kelley and Metro Christian last week.

“The challenge of being moved up to 5A is one we take full on,” Cool said. “I repeat in our huddles constantly, ‘we do not back down. We fight!’ Their mantra for the year is: nothing is given, everything is earned.”

Regent Prep was a Class 4A semifinalist last year and now finds itself ranked in the top 10 in 5A this year. And Cool credited her entire roster for the early success.

“It truly has been a collective effort, everyone buying in to their roles,” Cool said. “Having the experienced leadership of our seniors both at the net in Olivia Redman and also on the back row in Gracie Lim -- who has just been phenomenal with 125 digs this season -- has been a blessing.

“We love how our juniors, Taylor Gudgel and Ellen Jenkins, have stepped up playing major roles for us, but junior setter, Meg Goodwin has racked up 317 assists. We appreciate her court leadership for our squad. Freshman Evelyn Goodwin has been an outstanding addition to our varsity program. We lean heavily on her offensive and defensive efforts, and she has contributed 137 kills on the season,”

CROSS COUNTRY

Comets shining early

The Bishop Kelley girls, fresh off a second-place finish at last year’s 5A state meet, picked up a team victory at the Tahlequah meet last week. The Comets collected 35 team points and beat out second-place Edison by 58 points.

Leading the way for Bishop Kelley was two-time state champion Gwyneth Meyers. The junior standout finished the 5K event in Tahlequah at 19:25, beating her teammate, Malana Eureste, by almost a minute. Both Meyers and Eureste had both started the season off with top-five finishes at the Deer Creek meet.

At the Tahlequah meet, Meg Andresen, Hope Thompson and Gianna Frey all finished in the top 13 for Bishop Kelley.

“The girls ran smart in the heat -- conservative through the first half of the race then raced the second half,” Bishop Kelley coach Terry Stupp said. “With the heat, it required a conservative start to use the conditioning they have in the latter stages. This was the plan for all the girls.”

Kate Weber led Edison with a sixth-place finish at 21:49.

Bishop Kelley also won the boys meet with 42 team points, edging past Tahlequah (59). Tahequah’s Trae Baker won the individual race at 16:38, and Bishop Kelley’s Rowan Meyers was second at 16:40.

-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World