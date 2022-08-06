 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPN secures rights for Jenks-Bixby showdown

JENKS vs. BIXBY

In an ESPN-televised clash of 2021 state champions, Jaiden Carroll (left) and the Jenks Trojans visit Bixby on Thursday, Nov. 3.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

It was expected that the Cox Communications high school football television schedule would be bookended by big games involving Bixby: the Spartans, in the first test of their first season as a Class 6AI program, against Owasso in the Aug. 25 opener; and the Spartans hosting Jenks in the regular-season finale.

Ultimately, Bixby isn’t featured in any Cox game during the 2022 season.

Bixby-Owasso will be presented only on Owasso’s in-house live stream. Jenks-Bixby had been scheduled for Cox on Friday, Nov. 4, but ESPN has secured the rights.

Televised live on one of the ESPN channels and streamed on ESPN-Plus, Jenks-Bixby has been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3. The kickoff time has not been announced. As Bixby is the home team, ESPN negotiated with Bixby Public Schools.

The ESPN compensation figure for Bixby has not been determined, Bixby athletic director Kate Creekmore reported.

“As far as (money) goes, there’s not a whole lot for us,” she said. “It’s more about the exposure.”

Jenks-Bixby is a battle of 2021 champions — Bixby in 6AII (its seventh in eight seasons of competition in that division) and Jenks in 6AI (after also having been the 2020 champion and now with an all-time total of 18 titles).

The Spartans have prevailed in four of their past five meetings with Jenks, winning 23-15 last season, 42-35 in 2020, a mind-blowing 57-7 in 2019 and 35-18 in 2017.

For the second time in three seasons, Bixby is involved in an ESPN-televised contest. In November 2020, then-Spartan junior Braylin Presley had 413 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns as Bixby rocked Booker T. Washington 70-21.

2022 prep football TV

Cox Communications/Yurview

Tulsa market TV schedule

All games presented on Cox channel 3

Play-by-play: Mike Ziegenhorn. Analyst: Rod Thompson.

Friday, Aug. 26: Sand Springs at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2: Owasso at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9: Jenks at Union, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16: Norman North at Yukon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23: Holland Hall at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29: Broken Arrow at Norman North, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30: Stillwater at Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6: McAlester at Coweta, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Tahlequah at Muskogee, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21: Muskogee at Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28: Broken Arrow at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4: Match-up and kickoff time have not been determined.

